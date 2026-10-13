Three Donors Fund Majority of Gyurov and Kandev Campaign

Three financial backers have shouldered the vast majority of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev’s presidential campaign funding, supplying €300,000 of the total €375,600 raised, segabg.com reported.

Campaign Financing and Donor Disclosures

According to data from the Audit Office register recorded at 3:00 p.m. on October 12, businessmen Tenko Nikolov, Ivo Tzanov, and Kaloyan Danchev each contributed €100,000 to the initiative committee. None of the funds came from the candidates themselves or the members of their initiative committee.

The mandatory origin declarations filed by the donors reveal distinct streams of capital. Kaloyan Danchev cited labor income, Ivo Tzanov reported dividends from SiteGround Capital Ltd., and Tenko Nikolov pointed to SiteGround Hosting EOOD.

Comparison with Rival Contenders

The financial landscape for other presidential tickets looks notably different. For the running mate pair of Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, an initiative committee secured €277,905. The bulk of their contributions arrived in sums of €500 or less, sitting comfortably beneath the €620.20 threshold that triggers mandatory origin declarations.

Yotova’s largest single donation reached €14,900, provided by Kamen Aleksiev, who cited labor income from Rezon OOD. Former MP Petar Kanev stands as the sole committee member to donate to that campaign, contributing €5,000 from commercial or labor activity.

Meanwhile, Ivan Hristanov, who served as agriculture minister in the Gyurov cabinet, chose a different path for his bid. Hristanov financed his campaign almost entirely through personal means, securing €104,573.50 in monetary donations alongside €169,998 in non-monetary contributions. His declarations attribute every single sum to loans.

The initiative committee backing Elin Pelin Mayor Ivaylo Simeonov gathered €75,000, leaning heavily on individual €5,000 contributions drawn from salaries, savings, and one property sale. The two candidates in that race each contributed €5,000 from employment savings.

Former judge Rumyana Chenalova’s committee reported €397 in public donations, supplemented by €1,540 from committee members and vice-presidential candidate Georgi Georgiev. The remaining 22 candidate pairs vying for Dondukov 2 have not declared any financial receipts to date.