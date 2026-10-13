Nuon Medical debuted facial and scalp care devices at In-Cosmetics Global

Nuon Medical debuted facial and scalp care devices at In-Cosmetics Global

by

Nuon Medical debuted a specialized lineup of combined-technology facial and scalp care devices at In-Cosmetics Global, showcasing compact applicators and smart diagnostic tools designed to merge LED therapy, micro-vibration, cooling, and essential oil nebulization directly at the skin and follicle level.

Dual-Mode Hardware and Real-Time Diagnostics

At the core of the facial lineup is a compact roller applicator equipped with simultaneous red and blue LED therapy paired with mechanical vibration. This setup targets cellular renewal and localized blemish treatment. Alongside the hardware, the company brought a skin analyzer that uses phototerapia and vibration feedback loops to measure hydration levels and surface parameters in real time.

Follicular Delivery and Multi-Modal Scalp Combs

For follicular treatments, the product engineering shifts toward targeted delivery mechanisms.

Nuon Medical exhibited a scalp comb featuring a built-in refillable reservoir for essential oils, combining LED illumination with a fine nebulization spray. A more advanced variant integrates four distinct modalities into a single chassis: red light, electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), mechanical vibration, and oil nebulization. This configuration aims to improve scalp health while simultaneously optimizing the absorption rates of topical treatments.

Safic-Alcan Partnership and Exhibition Debut

The hardware made its public debut inside the exhibition space of Safic-Alcan following an established partnership between the two companies for the trade show.

Targeted Dermal Soothing and Ocular Maintenance

One such instrument relies on a dual-ended design combining red and infrared LEDs with an active cooling system. This allows practitioners or consumers to alternate between thermal reduction and light therapy for irritated skin.

Cold-Plate Physics and At-Home Convergence

The eye-contour applicator rounds out the hardware offering with a removable rolling tip meant for localized massage during the application of cosmetics. By pairing cold-plate physics with red light therapy, the device addresses localized inflammation and product dispersion around sensitive tissue.

More on Medical: Profound Medical and Telix Partner for Prostate Cancer Care Education

Worth a look

Photo of author

Daniel Foster - Senior Editor, Economy

Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

Qom Families Win Legal Battle Against Firms Over Don Panos Estate

Selma Blair Faces Two Assault Charges For Kicking Nurse And Officer