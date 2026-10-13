Nuon Medical debuted facial and scalp care devices at In-Cosmetics Global

Nuon Medical debuted a specialized lineup of combined-technology facial and scalp care devices at In-Cosmetics Global, showcasing compact applicators and smart diagnostic tools designed to merge LED therapy, micro-vibration, cooling, and essential oil nebulization directly at the skin and follicle level.

Dual-Mode Hardware and Real-Time Diagnostics

At the core of the facial lineup is a compact roller applicator equipped with simultaneous red and blue LED therapy paired with mechanical vibration. This setup targets cellular renewal and localized blemish treatment. Alongside the hardware, the company brought a skin analyzer that uses phototerapia and vibration feedback loops to measure hydration levels and surface parameters in real time.

Follicular Delivery and Multi-Modal Scalp Combs

For follicular treatments, the product engineering shifts toward targeted delivery mechanisms.

Nuon Medical exhibited a scalp comb featuring a built-in refillable reservoir for essential oils, combining LED illumination with a fine nebulization spray. A more advanced variant integrates four distinct modalities into a single chassis: red light, electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), mechanical vibration, and oil nebulization. This configuration aims to improve scalp health while simultaneously optimizing the absorption rates of topical treatments.

Safic-Alcan Partnership and Exhibition Debut

The hardware made its public debut inside the exhibition space of Safic-Alcan following an established partnership between the two companies for the trade show.

Targeted Dermal Soothing and Ocular Maintenance

One such instrument relies on a dual-ended design combining red and infrared LEDs with an active cooling system. This allows practitioners or consumers to alternate between thermal reduction and light therapy for irritated skin.

Cold-Plate Physics and At-Home Convergence

The eye-contour applicator rounds out the hardware offering with a removable rolling tip meant for localized massage during the application of cosmetics. By pairing cold-plate physics with red light therapy, the device addresses localized inflammation and product dispersion around sensitive tissue.