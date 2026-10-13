Selma Blair Faces Two Assault Charges For Kicking Nurse And Officer

Selma Blair faces two additional state assault charges for allegedly kicking a Port Authority police officer and a hospital nurse following her removal from a Delta Air Lines flight, the BBC reported. The incident began late Sunday during a flight from Los Angeles to New York, resulting in an FBI federal summons, an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, and a scheduled court appearance for January 19.

The Bottom Line

Selma Blair was arraigned on two counts of assault after allegedly attacking staff and officers following a midair incident on a Delta flight.

Her defense attorneys claimed in court that the actress missed doses of medication, hit her head, and suffered severe confusion due to altitude.

A judge set her bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond, denying requests for special treatment.

The In-Flight Meltdown and Federal Summons

Airport officials responded to a call regarding a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Flight 938 as it landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, Variety reported. Air traffic control audio detailed a pilot requesting medical assistance for a bloody nose and bite marks. Sources told Variety that the FBI is investigating the incident. A federal law enforcement source confirmed that Blair received a summons for assault within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. Delta Air Lines stated that the flight landed ahead of schedule with no operational impact, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for unruly behavior.

SELMA BLAIR ARREST: Actress Selma Blair, 54, is facing TWO felony assault charges in New York and a separate federal assault case following an alleged violent outburst aboard a Delta flight from LAX to JFK Sunday night. Authorities allege Blair punched one flight attendant and… — https://x.com/conlin_lauren/status/2109982124535099557

State Assault Charges and Court Appearance

Following her removal from the aircraft, Blair was taken to a hospital, where prosecutors allege further altercations occurred. The actress allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the face, neck, and chest while being transported in an ambulance, and subsequently assaulted a nurse at Jamaica Hospital. During her arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on Monday evening, Blair entered a not-guilty plea to two counts of assault, Page Six reported. Judge Indira Kahn set bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond, ordering her to stay away from the nurse she allegedly kicked.

Photo: New York Post

Defense Arguments and Medical Context

Defense attorneys Shawn Barnes and Joshua Reitzas argued that the incident was not an intentional assault, pointing to extenuating circumstances surrounding the flight. Barnes stated that Blair boarded the aircraft after working extensive hours on set and subsequently hit her head during the flight. Coupled with missed doses of a powerful medication and high altitude, these factors created severe confusion and disorientation. Barnes asked the judge to consider Blair’s body of work, referring to her as the gold standard, but Judge Kahn rejected the request, noting that she should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity.

Prior Incidents and Career Background

This event follows a previous in-flight incident in June 2016, when Blair was removed from a flight on a stretcher after mixing medication with wine, according to Variety and Page Six. Known for her roles in Legally Blonde, Hellboy, and Cruel Intentions, Blair scaled back her acting work after announcing a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, though she later reported her condition was in remission in 2021, Tempo.co noted. She faces two to seven years behind bars if convicted of the state-level assault charges, alongside the pending federal case where a court date has not yet been set, the BBC confirmed.