Actor Selma Blair Arrested at JFK Airport After Allegedly Attacking Flight Attendants

Actor Selma Blair was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday at approximately 11 a.m. following a physical altercation aboard a parked Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Los Angeles, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Guardian reported.

The Bottom Line

Selma Blair was taken into custody at JFK Airport on Sunday after a disturbance on a Delta flight from Los Angeles, with officials noting two flight attendants sustained injuries.

Law enforcement and publicists confirmed that Blair experienced a medical emergency during the flight, and she was subsequently transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The FBI has launched an investigation into the incident, while separate state-level charges including assault on a police officer and a nurse have emerged from her transport and hospital visit.

The Incident Aboard Delta Flight 938

The disturbance unfolded on Sunday morning on Delta Air Lines flight 938, which had traveled from Los Angeles International Airport and was parked at the gate at JFK, The Guardian reported. Port Authority officials responded to a call regarding a physically abusive passenger. TMZ added that dispatch audio detailed requests for medical personnel due to minor injuries including a bloody nose and bite marks, with reports indicating the actress became physically abusive while the aircraft was airborne.

According to Variety, the 54-year-old actress allegedly punched one flight attendant and bit another while attempting to open the plane door mid-flight. Two flight attendants sustained injuries, with one transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Despite the onboard chaos, Delta Air Lines stated that the incident caused no operational impact to the flight, which landed ahead of schedule.

Medical Response and Subsequent Legal Charges

Following the aircraft’s arrival, Blair was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to Port Authority officials cited by The Guardian. A representative for the actress told The Guardian and The Hollywood Reporter: “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is in stable condition.”

Photo: Variety

Additional details provided by TMZ outline further complications during transit and hospital evaluation. Law enforcement reported that Blair repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while in the ambulance en route to the hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, she allegedly assaulted a nurse who subsequently pressed charges. Consequently, the State has charged Blair with two counts of assault—one targeting a police officer and another targeting a nurse. The FBI is actively investigating the incident.

Incident Detail Reported Fact Reporting Outlet Location & Time JFK Airport gate, Sunday at approximately 11 a.m. The Guardian Flight Origin Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) The Guardian Crew Injuries Two flight attendants injured; one transported to hospital Variety Legal Charges Two counts of assault (on a police officer and a nurse) TMZ

Precedent and Public History

Sunday’s arrest marks at least the second time Blair has been involved in a disruptive incident on a commercial flight. In 2016, she was removed on a stretcher from a flight traveling from Cancún, Mexico, to Los Angeles after screaming uncontrollably, The Guardian reported. Following that earlier episode, Blair issued an apology explaining that she had mixed alcohol with medication, causing a blackout.

Photo: TMZ

Blair, known for her starring film credits in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and Hellboy, has also spoken publicly about her 2018 multiple sclerosis diagnosis and issued an apology in February 2024 for an Islamophobic comment on social media.