Communications Manager Job at Badminton Horse Trials

Badminton Horse Trials has opened recruitment for a newly created Communications Manager role to oversee traditional PR, digital media channels, and stakeholder engagement. The premier outdoor sporting event, held annually in early May at the Badminton Estate in South Gloucestershire, is seeking a professional to manage communications from October through May.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Digital Growth: Control over the busy website, social media presence, and interaction with event-based radio and digital TV channels places digital audience expansion front and center.

Control over the busy website, social media presence, and interaction with event-based radio and digital TV channels places digital audience expansion front and center. Operational Timeline: The full-time contract runs from October to May, with summer flexibility, aligning media strategy tightly with the peak event cycle.

Managing Public Relations and Digital Channels

The newly established position requires an individual to handle a broad spectrum of communication needs across all channels. Badminton Horse Trials attracts a diverse audience onsite, ranging from equestrian sports enthusiasts to family day-trippers, alongside a growing domestic and international remote audience.

Badminton Horse Trials 2026 results so far: Ros Canter tops leaderboard after dressage https://t.co/tSNRdLBS6F — https://x.com/horseandhound/status/2052805287187550405

The successful candidate will craft cohesive communication strategies, manage digital platforms, and oversee external media contractors. Responsibilities also include leading media centre operations during the event and maintaining direct contact with sponsors, competitors, owners, enthusiasts, and the press.

Candidate Requirements and Application Timeline

Applicants must bring at least five years of experience working in a communications function with exposure across a mix of channels. The role calls for a blend of self-sufficiency and team management capabilities, alongside a strong understanding of modern communication technologies and equestrian sport.

The closing date for applications is 13th November 2026. Interviews are expected to commence the week commencing 23rd November 2026, with an anticipated salary range of £40-45K depending on experience.

Role Detail Specification Position Communications Manager Location Badminton Estate, South Gloucestershire (Office-based with remote flexibility) Contract Type Full-time (October to May, flexible summer hours) Salary Range £40-45K (dependent on experience) Application Deadline 13th November 2026 Interview Period Week commencing 23rd November 2026