Iloilo City Health Authorities Mount Expanded School Immunization

Iloilo City health authorities are mounting an expanded school immunization campaign from October 19 to December 13, 2026, racing to close coverage gaps left by last year’s low turnout and persistent social media misinformation.

Last year’s immunization coverage among Grade 7 students reached only 47.65 percent, falling well short of the government’s 95 percent target. Grade 1 coverage fared similarly at 64.58 percent.

Records from the City Health Office (CHO) show that 3,489 Grade 7 students and 3,308 Grade 1 students received scheduled vaccinations during that period, alongside 1,744 Grade 4 female students vaccinated against human papillomavirus (HPV). These figures reflect the baseline pool from the 2025 rollout, which health officials hope to expand significantly during the upcoming weeks.

Combating Online Misinformation and Parental Fears

Mayette Gabanto, Nurse IV and Immunization Program coordinator for the CHO, pointed to misinformation circulating on social media as a primary barrier to higher participation. During a Tuesday press conference, she explained that parental hesitation often stems from social media posts alleging severe side effects or hospitalizations following inoculation.

The Iloilo City Council has passed the Right to Care ordinance, which allows residents to designate an individual of their choice as their lawful healthcare representative. "This representative, known as a Health Care Agent, will have the authority to make medical decisions on… pic.twitter.com/noucQnnEMq” — https://x.com/ABSCBNNews/status/2037011944738349427

The fear usually comes from the possible side effects of the vaccine and social media posts claiming that a child became sick or was hospitalized after being vaccinated. These are usually the concerns of mothers, Gabanto said.

Gabanto noted that the office continues information dissemination in schools. In addition to online skepticism, the campaign aims to convince hesitant parents that protecting their children against preventable diseases should take precedence over unfounded fears circulating online.

Broader Rollout and Vaccine Targets for 2026

The upcoming School-Based Immunization program, implemented by the Department of Health (DOH) in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), aims to reverse these shortfalls by extending the campaign window. Grade 1 and Grade 7 students are scheduled to receive measles-rubella (MR) and tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccines. Meanwhile, Grade 4 female students will be offered the HPV vaccine to protect against cervical cancer, with Grade 5 students who missed previous opportunities also included in the HPV rollout.

Photo: Daily Tribune

Nationwide, the broader “Bakuna Eskwela” initiative targets over four million students. Ingrid Magnata, country program manager for Jhpiego Philippines, emphasized that protecting adolescents requires coordinated administrative systems and informed communities rather than mere vaccine delivery.

While the campaign prioritizes public schools, private institutions may join by submitting letters of intent and coordinating directly with the City Health Office.