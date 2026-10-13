Galderma Agrees to Buy ZO Skin Health, Sources Say

Swiss dermatology conglomerate Galderma (GALD.S) has agreed to acquire medical-grade skincare company ZO Skin Health for approximately $1.5 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. The transaction expands Galderma’s footprint in the U.S. physician-distributed skincare market.

Strategic Financial Takeaways

Valuation Target: The acquisition agreement values ZO Skin Health at approximately $1.5 billion.

The acquisition agreement values ZO Skin Health at approximately $1.5 billion. Sellers and Advisors: Investment firm Blackstone (BX.N) previously explored a sale through advisors Citigroup (C.N) and Raymond James (RJF.N) .

Investment firm previously explored a sale through advisors and . Ownership Structure: Beauty conglomerate L’Oréal (OREP.PA) holds a 20% stake in Galderma.

Expanding the U.S. Medical Skincare Portfolio

Strategic buyers continue to prioritize clinically backed, physician-distributed skincare brands due to steady consumer demand and high barriers to entry compared to over-the-counter alternatives. For Galderma, this acquisition adds a prominent professional-grade portfolio to an existing lineup that includes Cetaphil, Alastin Skincare, Differin Epiduo acne gel, Dysport, and Restylane. Established in 1981, Galderma recently reinforced its regional footprint by opening a U.S. and Latin America headquarters in Miami in August.

Transform your skin with the science of ZO Skin Health! 🌟 Developed by Dr. Zein Obagi, these products are not just skin care; they're a commitment to healthy skin for life. 🌿Your journey to a more youthful, vibrant you starts here at the Real You Clinic! 🚀#ZOSkinHealth pic.twitter.com/eM7Xht1MuR — https://x.com/RealYouClinic/status/1751938564231774469

ZO Skin Health was founded in 2007 by dermatologist Zein Obagi. The brand distributes cleansers, serums, exfoliators, and toners through physicians and licensed skincare professionals. Blackstone (BX.N) acquired the company in 2020 through its tactical opportunities fund. Last month, Reuters reported that Blackstone was evaluating exit options with financial advisers Citigroup and Raymond James.

Transaction Timeline and Market Response

Event / Milestone Details Key Entities Founding of ZO Established in 2007 by dermatologist Zein Obagi ZO Skin Health PE Acquisition Acquired via tactical opportunities fund in 2020 Blackstone (BX.N) Sale Exploration Evaluated sale options with financial advisors Citigroup (C.N), Raymond James (RJF.N) Acquisition Agreement Agreed to buy ZO Skin Health for ~$1.5 billion Galderma (GALD.S)

The formal announcement of the transaction is expected in the coming days, according to sources familiar with the discussions. Representatives for Galderma and ZO Skin Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Blackstone declined to comment on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.