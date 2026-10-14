Dancing With the Stars Holds Super Bowl Night With Guest Judge Joe Buck

As Dancing with the Stars heads into its fifth week, the ballroom is celebrating with a historic “Super Bowl Night” lineup, featuring 11 remaining celebrity and pro duos performing routines inspired by iconic halftime show numbers.

Here is the kicker, though: while the competition heats up with guest judge Joe Buck joining regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, the stakes have never been higher for the remaining contestants. Following the elimination of Bravo star Ciara Miller last week, viewer votes continue to prove that a strong leaderboard placement offers zero immunity in this contest.

The Bottom Line

Eleven celebrity and pro couples return to the ballroom on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the show’s first-ever “Super Bowl Night” theme.

“Monday Night Football” broadcaster Joe Buck joins the ballroom as a guest judge.

Bravo reality star Ciara Miller and pro partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated last week during “Mariah Carey Night.”

Gridiron History Hits the Ballroom Floor

The evening’s opening number sets the tone with choreography set to Bad Bunny’s “Nuevayol,” Rihanna’s “Rude Boy,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” Additional pro and troupe performances will feature tracks like APM’s “It’s Heavy Action (Monday Night Football Theme),” Chris Stapleton’s “In the Air Tonight,” and Destiny’s Child’s “Bootylicious.”

TOUCHDOWN 🏈 Celebrating that Super Bowl Night is finally here! pic.twitter.com/JL2rrVm76l — https://x.com/officialdwts/status/2110054333001953468

The festivities will also feature ballroom and gridiron alums Donald Driver, Emmitt Smith, DeMarcus Ware, and Danny Amendola. Stepping into the guest judge chair is “Monday Night Football” commentator Joe Buck.

The Super Bowl Night Dance Lineup

The 11 remaining couples have been assigned specific routines drawn directly from legendary halftime show catalogs. The female celebrities and their professional partners face a rigorous slate of Latin and ballroom styles:

Celebrity Partner Pro Partner Dance Style Song / Halftime Artist Maura Higgins Mark Ballas Tango “Only Girl (In the World)” — Rihanna Jenna Dewan Val Chmerkovskiy Paso Doble “Bad Romance” — Lady Gaga Amber Glenn Pasha Pashkov Samba “Mi Gente” — J Balvin and Willy William Julia Stiles Ezra Sosa Jazz “Jenny from the Block Track Masters Remix” — Jennifer Lopez Tatyana Ali Jan Ravnik Salsa “squabble up” — Kendrick Lamar

Meanwhile, the male celebrities and their respective partners are rounding out the competitive roster with equally demanding routines:

Celebrity Partner Pro Partner Dance Style Song / Halftime Artist Ezra Frech Daniella Karagach Salsa “Hot in Herre” — Nelly Connor Wood Rylee Arnold Samba “Hips Don’t Lie” — Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean Jackson Olson Emma Slater Salsa “Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars Guillermo Rodriguez Witney Carson Salsa “Tití Me Preguntó” — Bad Bunny Harry Shum Jr. Jenna Johnson Samba “Yeah!” — USHER ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris Tyler Cameron Sharna Burgess Jazz “The Time (Dirty Bit)” — Black Eyed Peas

The Fan Vote Reality Check

Last week’s exit serves as a cautionary tale for everyone still in the running. Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong became the fifth duo eliminated last week during “Mariah Carey Night,” following previous exits from Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman on premiere night 1, Sarah Jane Nader and Haley Bills on premiere night 2, Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten during “Viral Hits Night” in week 2, and Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart during “Yacht Rock Night” in week 3. As the competition narrows down, clean footwork alone is no longer enough to guarantee survival on the dance floor.

Photo: yahoo.com