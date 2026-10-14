Asian Thermal Coal Prices Hit Two-Year High Amid Winter Supply Strain

Asian Thermal Coal Prices Hit Two-Year High Amid Winter Supply Strain

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Asian thermal coal prices have reached a two-year high as power plants stockpile fuel for the winter season, tightening a market already constrained by elevated demand and regional supply disruptions across China and Indonesia. The International Energy Agency reversed its earlier projections, now forecasting a 1.2% consumption increase to record levels following energy market shifts driven by the Iran conflict.

The Bottom Line

  • Seaborne thermal coal imports into Asia peaked at 898.2 million tons in 2024, declined to 856.3 million tons in 2025, and are expected to fall again in 2026.
  • Indonesia, which produced a record 790 million tons in 2025, is now moving to curb output in 2026 in an effort to restrict exports and support prices.
  • Domestic sales account for about 31% of total Indonesian coal demand, shrinking seaborne availability.

Winter Stockpiling Drives Two-Year Price Highs

As colder weather approaches, utilities across Asia are aggressively securing thermal coal inventories. This seasonal demand acceleration compounds structural supply tightness that has persisted throughout the year. While global decarbonization policies continue to target fossil fuel usage, immediate energy security demands have forced power generators to maintain high burn rates.

The International Energy Agency adjusted its global outlook, abandoning earlier forecasts of a consumption decline. Instead, agency figures point toward a 1.2% rise in global demand, reaching record levels. That upward revision follows oil and gas price surges linked to the Iran war, which deepened the power sector’s reliance on coal as a reliable baseline fuel.

Indonesian Output Curbs Restrict Seaborne Supply

The supply side of the market is undergoing a fundamental structural transition. Indonesia, the world’s largest exporter, recorded a record 790 million tons of coal in 2025. However, policy adjustments in 2026 have shifted the nation’s primary producers from volume maximizers into price managers.

Domestic consumption within Indonesia continues to absorb larger shares of total output. Energy-intensive industries, led by the country’s top nickel production and expanding aluminum operations, consume coal that accounts for about 31% of total Indonesian coal demand. This growing internal absorption directly reduces the volume of coal available for seaborne export markets.

Metric 2024 2025 2026 (Projected)
Asia Seaborne Thermal Coal Imports 898.2M tons 856.3M tons Expected to fall
Indonesia Total Coal Production 790.0M tons Curbed Output
Indonesia Domestic Sales Share ~31%

Export Constraints and Regional Deficits

Other major exporting nations face significant operational barriers that prevent them from offsetting the tighter Indonesian supply. Australia contends with ongoing permitting constraints on new mining projects, while South Africa faces rail bottlenecks. While Russia and the U.S. remain credible suppliers, elevated freight costs reduce their flexibility.

Huntley Station coal-fired power plant in Tonawanda, New York viewed from across a body of water
Photo: adalytica.com

On the import side, India may import less coal for power as its own production rises. Meanwhile, smaller buyers such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Bangladesh are not large enough to offset weakness from China and India. Consequently, supply is likely to fall a bit faster than demand, leaving regional markets vulnerable to weather events, export curbs, or tighter Chinese mine inspections.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

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