Madhya Pradesh government reshuffles IAS officers and changes district collectors

In a sweeping midnight bureaucratic overhaul across Madhya Pradesh, the state government reshuffled top Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, changing collectors in several districts and handing fresh responsibilities to several senior officials.

Midnight Reshuffle Hits Districts

The administrative restructuring, issued late Tuesday night, directly impacts leadership across Panna, Mauganj, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Bhind, Raisen, Singrauli, Balaghat, Shajapur, Burhanpur, and Harda. Among the key moves, Raisen Collector Arun Kumar Vishwakarma takes over as the new collector of Jabalpur. He replaces Raghavendra Singh, who transitions to the role of managing director-cum-commissioner of the State Agricultural Marketing Board (Mandi).

In Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Managing Director Ashish Vashisht steps in as the new collector. The outgoing collector, Somesh Mishra, moves to the AIDS Control Society and the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation department. Meanwhile, General Administration Department Deputy Secretary and Employees Selection Board Director Ankit Asthana assumes charge as the collector of Singrauli, succeeding Gaurav Banal.

Shifts Across Raisen, Burhanpur, and Panna

Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department Deputy Secretary Rohit Sisonia takes the reins as Raisen district collector. In Burhanpur, outgoing collector Harsh Singh shifts to Panna as collector, while Panna’s former collector, Usha Parmar, joins the Mantralaya as additional secretary in the Horticulture and Food Processing Department. Vivek Kumar, previously deputy secretary in the New and Renewable Energy Department, fills the vacant collector post in Burhanpur.

In Balaghat, Kumar Satyam steps down to take over as Harda district collector, making way for Aditya Singh to take charge as the new Balaghat collector.

New Leadership in Mauganj and Bhind

The midnight orders also brought changes to the state. Rajesh Kumar Ogre, formerly additional secretary in the Commercial Tax Department, is the new collector of Mauganj. Pawan Kumar Jain, previously serving as deputy secretary in the Cooperatives Department, takes command as the collector of Bhind.

Senior Bureaucrats Given Additional Charges

Beyond district postings, the government assigned significant concurrent responsibilities to senior IAS officers. Rashmi Arun Shami, additional chief secretary for Public Health and Medical Education along with Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation, takes on extra duties as Food Safety Commissioner, special commissioner (coordination), and chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education.

Sukhvir Singh retains his primary portfolio as principal secretary to the Chief Minister while adding principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD) to his workload. Gupta assumes the additional charge of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department. Bharat Yadav balances his current role as managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation with the additional responsibility of the Public Relations Department, and Urban Administration and Development Commissioner Sanket S. Bhondwe takes on the additional duties of resident commissioner at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi.