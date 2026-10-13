Central Ohio Weather Brings Record Warmth and Weekend Frost

Central Ohio experienced a taste of summer as high temperatures soared into the low to mid-80s, breaking a historical record originally set in 1969, according to WSYX. The unseasonable warmth will give way to a shift in weather patterns, bringing scattered rain showers, a low-end threat for severe weather, and significantly cooler temperatures by the weekend.

Record-Breaking Warmth Precedes Cold Front

Soaring temperatures eclipsed the previous record high, which had stood since 1969. The warmth will not last, however, as clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front. WSYX reported that overnight lows will remain warm in the mid-60s under mostly clear skies before conditions turn unsettled.

Far northern counties face a chance of morning showers on Wednesday as the front approaches, with more widespread rain and thunderstorms expected to develop in the afternoon. Forecasters note a low-end threat for severe weather, warning that a few gusty storms cannot be ruled out as the system moves across the region.

Midwest Low-Pressure System Brings Breezy Conditions

Another low-pressure system is tracking into the Midwest, bringing a stronger cold front that will trigger additional rounds of rain by Thursday evening and Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Ohio under a Marginal Risk, which sits at level 1 out of 5, for potential gusty storms.

The passage of the front will also introduce breezy conditions to the area. Northwestern wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph on Friday afternoon, creating blustery weather across Central Ohio.

Weekend Cool Down and Frost Potential

Rain and thunderstorms are projected to clear out by Friday afternoon and evening, leaving wet fields for scheduled high school football games across the region. Behind the front, strong winds will pull in sharply colder air, causing temperatures to tumble into the upper 30s overnight.

Sunny skies are slated to return for the weekend, accompanied by a dramatic drop in daytime highs. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach the low to mid-50s. The clearing skies and cold air mass set the stage for widespread frost and near-freezing temperatures by Sunday morning, with readings expected to plunge into the low 30s before moderating early next week.