Fatal Multi-Vehicle Highway 401 Crashes Close Lanes Near London

A fatal multi-vehicle collision and a secondary crash involving a transport truck on Highway 401 near London, Ontario, led to the full closure of the highway in both directions on Monday, October 13, 2026, CTV News reported.

Highway 401 Closed After Two Collisions Near London

The first incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Colonel Talbot Road. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), that initial crash involved roughly three vehicles on the eastbound side of the highway.

Just after 4 p.m., OPP officers responded to a second collision further down the route near Union Road. A transport truck collided with the rear of a passenger vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

The impact caused the passenger vehicle to burst into flames. OPP confirmed that the collision resulted in fatalities, though the exact number of deceased individuals remains unknown as emergency response efforts continue.

Traffic Disruption and Emergency Detours

The sequence of crashes forced authorities to shut down Highway 401 in both directions between Colonel Talbot Road and Iona Road. Motorists traveling through the region are being urged by police to plan alternate routes to avoid severe delays.

Incident Details Reported Information First Collision Time Approximately 2:15 p.m., October 13, 2026 First Collision Location Eastbound Highway 401 near Colonel Talbot Road Second Collision Time Just after 4:00 p.m., October 13, 2026 Second Collision Location Eastbound Highway 401 near Union Road Current Highway Status Closed in both directions between Colonel Talbot Road and Iona Road

Investigators remain on the scene to process the wreckage and determine the full sequence of events leading up to the fires and fatalities. Police have not yet released the identities of those involved as the investigation proceeds.