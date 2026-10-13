LSEG in Advanced Talks to Acquire Octus from Permira

London Stock Exchange Group plc is in advanced discussions to acquire credit intelligence platform Octus from private equity firm Permira for approximately $3.5 billion.

Assessing the $3.5 Billion Acquisition Metrics

Target Valuation: Approximately $3.5 billion cash or stock consideration being discussed with Permira for Octus.

Approximately $3.5 billion cash or stock consideration being discussed with Permira for Octus. Growth Profile: Double-digit revenue expansion driven by a high-retention subscription model across illiquid and private credit markets.

Double-digit revenue expansion driven by a high-retention subscription model across illiquid and private credit markets. Strategic Fit: Immediately accretive to LSEG’s Data & Analytics division, expanding fixed income workflow capabilities.

Evaluating the Credit Intelligence Integration

The potential purchase brings Octus into the fold as a leading provider of data and workflow solutions for buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms, and advisory groups. According to corporate statements detailed by Bloomberg, Octus maintains proprietary data covering the entire credit lifecycle, with a commanding footprint in illiquid and private credit segments (Bloomberg coverage). This niche represents one of the fastest-growing corners of institutional finance.

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The deal leverages LSEG’s existing fixed income infrastructure. By combining its current data suites with Octus’ private credit tracking tools, the exchange operator builds out a more comprehensive terminal offering.

Deal Parameter Reported Metric Target Company Octus Sellers Permira Estimated Consideration ~$3.5 Billion Target Core Market Illiquid and Private Credit Data Primary Integration Segment LSEG Data & Analytics

Regulatory Clearance and Remaining Hurdles

No final agreement has been reached between London Stock Exchange Group and Permira, and corporate representatives emphasize that no transaction is guaranteed. Antitrust scrutiny remains a standard consideration for data consolidation moves of this scale within financial markets.

Photo: bloomberg.com

As negotiations continue, market participants await further disclosures regarding the precise transaction structure and timeline for closing. LSEG has stated that additional information will be provided as appropriate when or if terms are finalized.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.