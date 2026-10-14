Mexican Peso Falls Against USD Amid US Inflation Caution and Brazil Contagion

The Mexican peso closed Tuesday’s session with a depreciation of 0.56%, pushing the USD/MXN exchange rate to 18.36 units and erasing nearly the entirety of Monday’s 0.81% gain, according to data from Investing.com. The currency faced dual pressures from Asian tech sector risk aversion and currency contagion originating in Brazil ahead of crucial US inflation data.

The Bottom Line

Exchange Rate Movement: The USD/MXN pair traded within an intraday range of 18.2146 to 18.3993 units during the session.

The USD/MXN pair traded within an intraday range of 18.2146 to 18.3993 units during the session. Regional Contagion: Losses were compounded by the Brazilian real falling 0.75% to 5.0446 per dollar amid upcoming electoral speculations.

Losses were compounded by the Brazilian real falling 0.75% to 5.0446 per dollar amid upcoming electoral speculations. Immediate Risk: Markets await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which consensus expects to show a 0.6% monthly and 3.6% annual increase.

Market Pressures and Regional Contagion Drive USD/MXN Higher

During Tuesday’s trading session, the Mexican currency operated within an intraday range spanning from 18.2146 to 18.3993 units, ultimately settling at an exchange rate of approximately 18.36. This movement erased the 0.81% advance recorded on Monday. According to analysis from Monex, the downward momentum stemmed from a broader wave of risk aversion directed at emerging market assets, triggered by jitters in the Asian technology sector.

At the same time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of developed-world currencies, registered a decline of 0.38% to finish at 102.20 points according to Investing.com México. This decoupling demonstrates that the peso’s weakness was strictly an emerging market phenomenon rather than broad-based dollar dominance.

Analyst Perspectives on Liquidity Normalization and Brazilian Politics

Gabriela Siller Pagaza, director of economic and financial analysis at Grupo Financiero Base, pointed to two distinct catalysts behind the peso’s retreat. The first involves the normalization of currency liquidity following a reduction in speculative long positions on the peso in futures markets, compounded by general market caution ahead of the US consumer price inflation data release.

The second factor links directly to South America. The Brazilian real retreated 0.75% to close at 5.0446 per dollar, pressured by speculation surrounding the October 25 runoff election in Brazil, where candidate Flávio Bolsonaro could win. Siller Pagaza noted that expectations of a more fiscally conservative administration under Bolsonaro lead traders to price in a quicker sequence of interest rate cuts by the Central Bank of Brazil, with the Focus survey adjusting its year-end Selic rate forecast down to 13.25% from 13.50% based on data cited by Bloomberg.

Currency / Index Session Variation Key Level / Rate Mexican Peso (USD/MXN) -0.56% (Close) / -0.63% (Intraday) 18.36 Units Brazilian Real (BRL/USD) -0.75% 5.0446 Reales US Dollar Index (DXY) -0.38% 102.20 Points

Global Currency Crosses and Cumulative Depreciations

Within the broader basket of global currencies, the peso ranked among the hardest hit during the session. Grupo Financiero Base highlighted that while currencies like the Swedish krona advanced 0.78%, the Polish zloty gained 0.73%, and the Indian rupee climbed 0.52%, emerging market peers suffered alongside the peso. The Brazilian real dropped 0.75%, the Taiwan dollar fell 0.73%, and the Mexican peso recorded a maximum intraday depreciation of 0.63%, closely followed by the Chilean peso at 0.47%.

This single-session decline adds to a larger downward trend. The USD/MXN pair has accumulated a depreciation of approximately 9.36% since hitting an annual low of 16.8573 units on September 4, 2026. Monex forecasts suggest the overnight range for the currency pair will oscillate between 18.25 and 18.45 units.

Upcoming US Inflation Data Sets the Near-Term Trajectory

Market participants now direct their attention to the upcoming September Consumer Price Index (CPI) release in the United States. Consensus projections anticipate a monthly expansion of 0.6% and an annual rate of 3.6%, which would outpace previous readings of 0.4% monthly and 3.4% annually. Financial institutions warn that any print exceeding these expectations will fortify the greenback and increase downward pressure on the peso, which must defend the intraday support level at 18.21 to prevent a slide toward the 18.50 threshold.

The dollar and Mexico's economy: How the peso fell against the dollar | MVS Noticias

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.