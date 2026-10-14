Best Comedy Shows, Wine Tasting and Wrestling Events in Belgium and France

Comedy clubs, traveling wine-tasting shows, and professional wrestling galas are heading to 11 different evenings across Belgium and France, featuring events in Brussels, Herstal, Lille, Metz, Saint-André-lez-Lille, Strasbourg, and Verviers, as info-lux.com reported.

Where to Catch Stand-Up Comedy in Brussels

For those looking for straight-up comedy in the Belgian capital, Le Fridge Comedy on Boulevard du Midi stands out as one of the largest comedy clubs in the country. The venue hosts regular lineups of local and visiting humorists.

Meanwhile, the Schaerbeek neighborhood hosts Stand Up & Chill for a more laid-back atmosphere. On Thursday nights, Comedy Love takes over to turn romantic mishaps and relationship disasters into sharp, relatable sketches.

An Idiot’s Guide to Wine Blends Stand-Up with Tastings

For audiences wanting something a bit different, An Idiot’s Guide to Wine pairs professional stand-up comedy with a guided wine-tasting experience. Created in Australia by comedian Merrick Watts, the 70-minute production lets guests sample six different wine varietals from around the world while listening to a comedy show written by Watts and performed by a hand-selected comic.

The experience is designed to be approachable for both complete beginners and seasoned wine enthusiasts, proving that learning about wine does not have to be a dry affair. The tour stops in Brussels, Metz, Saint-André-lez-Lille, and Strasbourg. Organizers note that the event is presented in English, and alcohol consumption is entirely voluntary, with non-alcoholic options available for an additional fee.

Professional Wrestling with the World Catch League

The entertainment lineup extends beyond clubs and theaters with high-energy sports entertainment. The World Catch League is bringing its professional wrestling galas to Brussels, Herstal, and Verviers.

These events are designed to be open to all ages and feature a mix of singles matches, tag-team bouts, and full-scale royal battle royales.

Ticketing Details and Practical Logistics

Pricing for these entertainment events starts at €8, according to data from the official ticketing platform Fever. Ticket availability, specific venue locations, and exact scheduling can fluctuate.

Tickets cannot be purchased at the venue doors and must be secured in advance through the Fever app or website. For the An Idiot’s Guide to Wine experience, doors open 30 minutes before showtime, and late entries are strictly prohibited to avoid disrupting the performance. Attendees must meet local age restrictions, which are set at 18+ or 21+ depending on the host city.

Ticketing, Policies, and Accessibility

Tickets can be purchased on the Fever website or through the Fever app, available on Google Play and Apple Store. Attendees do not need to print physical tickets, as QR codes are validated directly via the Fever app upon arrival. Refunds are not allowed, but ticket exchanges for alternative dates or times are permitted up to 48 hours before the event subject to availability. Additionally, tickets can be transferred to another person for free through the app by selecting the transfer option.

Photo: anidiotguidetowine.com

Carers accompanying guests requiring assistance are granted free admission upon presenting valid documentation at the entrance.