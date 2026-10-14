Airport Suspensions and Travel Restrictions Issued by U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia

Following a wave of recent aerial attacks targeting airports within the Kingdom, the U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia issued a security alert on October 13, 2026.

Airport Closures and Regional Transit Disruptions

The security landscape shifted after aerial attacks on airports in the Kingdom. As a result, operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were kept on hold through October 17 by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

While King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remain functional, they are experiencing select cancellations and delays. Travelers from the United States need to keep in mind potential airspace shutdowns, transit disruptions, flight cancellations, and airport attacks.

For travelers needing to exit or move across the country, alternative ground transportation options remain available. Travelers can utilize Saudi Arabia Railways or opt for private car and bus services. Additionally, international hubs in surrounding countries—such as Bahrain (BAH), Jordan (AMM), Oman (MCT), Qatar (DOH), and the United Arab Emirates (AUH, DXB, SHJ)—are still functioning. Please confirm status directly with airports.

Strict Local Legal Warnings and Government Travel Bans

Foreign nationals face legal jeopardy under local statutes. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior continues to warn that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability.” U.S. citizens have faced detention for failing to comply with these rules, which include photographing impact sites, airports, and government properties.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 10, 2026)The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas.U.S. government employees working in… pic.twitter.com/EOYrLzyOXt — https://x.com/USAinKSA/status/2108951662899376420

Internal movement restrictions for U.S. government personnel have been established. Any use of Saudi Arabian airports by U.S. government staff stationed in the Kingdom, along with their family members traveling alongside them, demands explicit permission from the Chief of Mission. Furthermore, U.S. government personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia are prohibited from traveling closer than 20 miles to the Yemen border and must secure special permission before visiting the cities of Taif, Yanbu, and Qatif, as well as the provinces of Najran, Asir, and Jizan.

Emergency Protocols and Local Medical Resources

American citizens currently residing in or visiting the Kingdom are encouraged to enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). If an aerial strike occurs, keep away from fallen wreckage, windows, and glass doors, while checking news sources and your phone for official instructions.

For urgent situations, the unified emergency number for police, firefighters, and others is 911. For medical emergencies in Saudi Arabia, expatriates can access several major healthcare facilities depending on their location:

Nationwide: The Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital system provides English-language medical care in all major cities.

The Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital system provides English-language medical care in all major cities. Riyadh: The capital city’s accessible medical facilities feature the Soliman Fakeeh Hospital alongside the Specialized Medical Center (SMC), which operates a pair of locations locally.

The capital city’s accessible medical facilities feature the Soliman Fakeeh Hospital alongside the Specialized Medical Center (SMC), which operates a pair of locations locally. Jeddah: Medical care can be accessed at the Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital and the International Medical Center Hospital.

Situated off King Saud bin Abdulaziz Road, the Consulate can be found near the intersection with Abu l’baba Al Aslami Street and Salah Addin Al Ayoubi Road.

Operational Outlook at King Khalid International Airport

The suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is extended through October 17.