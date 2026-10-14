Jordan Love and MarShawn Lloyd Lead Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Fantasy football managers looking ahead to Week 6 face pivotal waiver wire decisions, led by Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and running back MarShawn Lloyd, who top free-agent target lists following strong performances and favorable upcoming matchups.

Eric Karabell is a senior writer covering fantasy football, baseball and basketball at ESPN. As an FSWA Hall of Fame charter member, a BBWAA baseball Hall of Fame voter, and author of The Best Philadelphia Sports Arguments, Eric brings expert analysis to the game. Prior to the conclusion of each NFL week on Mondays, fantasy owners routinely scan for unrostered talent found in upwards of 50 percent of standard ESPN leagues to strengthen their teams.

Jordan Love and MarShawn Lloyd Lead Packers Targets

Jordan Love enters Week 6 with strong momentum after torching the Chicago Bears for 367 passing yards and two touchdown passes without a turnover, totaling 25.28 fantasy points. Love entered Week 5 with precisely two touchdown passes in each of the first four games, though he had surpassed 13 fantasy points in only two of those contests. While his inconsistency has kept him available in many leagues, a Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense presents a major opportunity.

Jordan Love connects with MarShawn Lloyd for the 6 yard TD#GoPackGo #GBvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/fbSpOZG3TZ — https://x.com/FalseFinishHQ/status/2101734150814208134

Meanwhile, teammate MarShawn Lloyd offers another backfield option as the Packers await resolution on the internal review regarding Josh Jacobs and the commissioner exempt list. Lloyd rushed for 31 yards on 10 carries and caught one pass against the Bears, but secured 16.7 fantasy points largely on the strength of two touchdown runs. Both Packers players are recommended targets heading into a favorable game against Dallas.

Additional Waiver Wire and Roster Considerations

Although the New England Patriots put a halt to Kirk Cousins’s impressive run of consecutive 20-point fantasy outings on Sunday, a bounce-back performance could be on the horizon this coming week when he faces the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback and Tight End Options Across the League

Beyond Green Bay, several veteran and breakout players warrant waiver attention as the season reaches Week 6. Aaron Rodgers has recorded three straight 20-point outings.

Roster Management and Bye Week Adjustments

Fantasy managers must also navigate upcoming byes for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings.