District 300 Educators Union Urges Voters to Approve School Referendum

Community Unit School District 300 (D300) educators are officially endorsing a school bond referendum scheduled for the November 3, 2026, ballot. The Joint District 300 Local IPACE committee, representing nearly 2,500 staff members, is advocating for the measure to address facility overcrowding and fund over 20 infrastructure projects across the district.

Financial Implications for District 300 Stakeholders

Capital Expenditure Focus: The referendum targets more than 20 specific facility projects, with a primary emphasis on mitigating capacity constraints and constructing a new career and technical education center.

The referendum targets more than 20 specific facility projects, with a primary emphasis on mitigating capacity constraints and constructing a new career and technical education center. Labor Alignment: The initiative is backed by a coalition of unions—including the District 300 Education Support Association (DESA) and the Local Education Association District 300 (LEAD 300)—representing a significant segment of the local labor force.

The initiative is backed by a coalition of unions—including the District 300 Education Support Association (DESA) and the Local Education Association District 300 (LEAD 300)—representing a significant segment of the local labor force. Operational Scaling: The bond is positioned as a necessary fiscal response to a growing student population of 20,000, aiming to align physical assets with long-term enrollment trends.

Infrastructure Requirements and Capacity Constraints

The push for the referendum comes as District 300 faces mounting pressure to manage its physical footprint. According to the Joint District 300 Local IPACE committee, the proposed investment is designed to rectify current inefficiencies in learning and working spaces.

The committee’s spokesperson, Sandra Ludwig, framed the referendum as a strategic necessity rather than a discretionary spend. “This investment will allow us to address overcrowding, improve learning and working spaces, and expand opportunities for our students,” Ludwig stated. The proposal encompasses a broad range of facility upgrades, ranging from basic infrastructure maintenance to specialized technical training centers.

Union Coalition and Political Action

The campaign is managed by the Joint District 300 Local IPACE committee, a collaborative effort between the District 300 Education Support Association (DESA), the District 300 Educational Services Personnel Association (DESPA), and LEAD 300. This coalition represents a diverse cross-section of the district’s payroll, including nurses, social workers, psychologists, and custodial staff.

This initiative is supported by the 135,000-member Illinois Education Association (IEA-NEA), the state’s largest education union. By leveraging this statewide network, the local committee is attempting to build institutional momentum ahead of the November 3 election. For those reviewing the fiscal impact, the District 300 official portal provides the specific ballot language and tax implications for property owners within the district boundaries.

Regional Economic Context

Metric Current Status Student Population ~20,000 Represented Staff ~2,500 Proposed Projects 20+ Election Date November 3, 2026

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.