Nam Bo-ra Reveals 13kg Postpartum Weight Loss On YouTube

South Korean actress Nam Bo-ra exercised through her 37th week of pregnancy before giving birth to a baby named Kong-ari, later walking the day after her Caesarean section, according to OSEN.

Weigh-In and Recovery on YouTube

Appearing on the YouTube channel ‘STUDIO OMG’ on October 13, 2026, Nam detailed her physical recovery and weight fluctuations following the delivery. She stated that her weight peaked at 65 kilograms during childbirth—representing a 13-kilogram increase from her pre-pregnancy baseline—and subsequently dropped to 53 kilograms.

Nam attributed this weight reduction to consistent postpartum Pilates sessions and dedicated breastfeeding, though she noted that localized abdominal fat persisted 100 days after delivery.

Studio Confirmation From Instructor

The actress was accompanied on the broadcast by a relative preparing for marriage. During the studio visit, her Pilates instructor confirmed that Nam began attending sessions during her 17th week of gestation and continued exercising until one week prior to delivery.

Post-Surgery Ambulation After C-Section

Nam’s routine involved a combination of aerobic conditioning and lower-body resistance movements throughout both her pregnancy and the postpartum period. Following her Caesarean section, a major abdominal surgery that typically requires extended rest, Nam initiated ambulation—walking and moving around—on the first postoperative day to visit the hospital’s newborn room.

Medical Guidance and Safe Mobilization

Medical guidelines emphasize that recovery trajectories following a Caesarean section vary significantly on an individual basis. Expectant and postpartum mothers must calibrate physical activity levels according to their personal health status and explicit clinical supervision.