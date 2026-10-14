Quebec Launches Early Flu Vaccination Campaign Amid Rising Cases

Quebec has officially launched its seasonal influenza vaccination campaign earlier than the historical November 1 benchmark, driven by the observation that the flu season is shaping up to be early.

Early Launch and Rising Positivity Rates

Health officials initiated the rollout after tracking weekly data from l’Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ). While historical campaigns traditionally opened on November 1 prior to the pandemic, authorities moved to make appointments available immediately. Within the first few hours of opening, residents booked more than 100,000 autumn virus appointments, a volume described by health operations director Martine Leblanc-Constant as significantly higher than last year and comparable to early pandemic figures.

Target Groups and Cost Policies

The provincial government aims to vaccinate at least 80 % of individuals belonging to high-risk categories for influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Free vaccination remains targeted specifically to individuals most vulnerable to complications, including seniors aged 65 and older, pregnant women at 13 weeks or more, and those managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or chronic cardiac and pulmonary disorders. For the general population, the vaccine costs between 30 $ and 50 $. Public health officials confirmed that the decision to limit free distribution aligns with scientific baseline criteria established by the Comité sur l’immunisation du Québec (CIQ) to optimize cost-effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, moving away from universal free access utilized during the peak COVID-19 health crisis.

Photo: franceinfo

Unanswered Questions on Immunity Timing

Although appointments have surged across la province, health authorities continue to monitor how quickly the public will build protection, noting that the influenza vaccine requires approximately two weeks to reach full efficacy following administration. It remains undetermined whether the early momentum in appointment bookings will sustain itself or significantly alter emergency room volumes as the seasonal virus circulation continues to progress.