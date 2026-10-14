Metro 2039 Pre-Orders Opened by 4A Games and Deep Silver

Studio 4A Games and Deep Silver opened preorders for Metro 2039 on October 13, 2026, setting a February 4, 2027 release date for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Edition Pricing And Physical Formats

Pricing for the upcoming shooter spans three tiers, starting with the Day One edition at 70 euros. Zing.cz reported that the base package includes the game and an unspecified DLC. Players can also purchase a Deluxe edition for 110 euros, which adds further digital bonuses. Both versions include a traditional physical Blu-ray disk for console players.

Game Press noted that the collector edition costs 300 euros and includes all Deluxe contents alongside a wearable replica of the protagonist’s Spartan helmet. Spite.cz added that while console buyers receive a physical disk in their packages, PC purchasers will find only a digital download code inside the box.

Preorder Bonuses And Additional Content

Every preorder grants access to the Specialist Pack DLC, according to the official studio announcements. The Deluxe and Collector tiers further expand the package with a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, and a narrative expansion planned for release in 2027. Physical editions of these higher tiers also include a physical artbook with a hardcover binding and an exclusive SteelBook case.

Studio representatives described the central item of the top-tier bundle by stating, “The collector’s edition contains an authentic and beautifully crafted recreation of the iconic, battle-scarred Spartan headgear of the Outsider along with the full Deluxe edition of the game,” as cited by Spite.cz.

Platform Availability And Release Timeline

The release is scheduled for February 4, 2027, across Steam for personal computers, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Dealabs leaker billbil-kun correctly anticipated the mid-October preorder window ahead of the official studio rollout, according to Zing.cz. The physical distribution strategy relies on standard media for consoles while restricting PC players to digital activation codes packaged in physical boxes.

Photo: Spite.cz