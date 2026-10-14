Coffee Prices Rise Across Vietnam and Global Markets in October 2026

Global and domestic coffee markets shifted upward on October 14, 2026, following a period of stagnation, with Vietnam’s average domestic prices ticking up to 93,200 dong per kilogram while London Robusta and New York Arabica futures climbed, vietnam.vn reported.

After two days of hovering near 93,000 dong per kilogram, the domestic market in Vietnam began a gradual recovery. The modest upward movement breaks a stretch of flat pricing, signaling renewed responsiveness to international market trends.

Domestic Price Movements Across Key Growing Regions

Key coffee-producing regions across Vietnam recorded uniform increases on October 14. The national average reached 93,200 dong per kilogram, marking a 200 dong increase from the previous day’s baseline of 93,000 dong.

Meanwhile, Lam Dong province recorded a slightly sharper increase of 300 dong, bringing its local price to 92,500 dong per kilogram. Despite this faster gain, Lam Dong remains the lowest-priced region among those surveyed.

Current prices across the monitored regions range narrowly from 92,500 to 93,200 dong per kilogram, leaving a spread of approximately 700 dong between the lowest and highest local markets.

Region Purchase Price (VND/kg) Change Dak Lak 93,200 +200 Lam Dong 92,500 +300 Gia Lai 93,200 +200 Dak Nong (formerly Lam Dong) 93,200 +200 Average 93,200 +200

Parallel Gains on International Commodity Exchanges

Domestic momentum found backing abroad as both Robusta and Arabica contracts posted gains in London and New York. On the London exchange, Robusta futures rose across all tracked delivery periods based on data from October 13.

November 2026 Robusta contracts settled at $3,478 per ton, an increase of $8 or 0.23%. January 2027 contracts reached $3,463 per ton after adding $9, while March 2027 contracts climbed $15 to hit $3,437 per ton.

Arabica futures in New York experienced a more pronounced upward shift. The March 2027 contract reached 283.50 U.S. cents per pound, up by 3.70 cents or 1.32%. The December 2026 contract advanced to 290.60 U.S. cents per pound with a 3.65-cent gain, and the May 2027 contract rose to 280 U.S. cents per pound, gaining 3.45 cents.

Factors Influencing the Path to 94,000 Dong

The simultaneous rise in global benchmarks provides psychological backing for growers and traders aiming for the 94,000 dong threshold. With maximum domestic prices sitting roughly 800 dong below that mark, market watchers are weighing competing pressures.

On one hand, firm global support—highlighted by Arabica’s gains exceeding one percent on select contracts and Robusta holding above $3,400 per ton—bolsters local sentiment. On the other hand, the upcoming influx of new crop supplies from the Central Highlands could introduce downward pressure if harvesting accelerates faster than buyer demand expands.

Ultimately, the speed of the regional harvest, the behavior of export buyers, and the trajectory of London Robusta contracts will dictate whether domestic prices breach the 94,000 dong per kilogram mark in the weeks ahead.