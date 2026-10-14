Rakuten TV Launches in the US to Expand Free Streaming Market

Rakuten TV, a major global free ad-supported streaming television service boasting 2.1 billion users, has confirmed plans to launch in the United States by the end of the year. According to reporting by The Hollywood Reporter, the Barcelona-based, Japanese-owned platform is expanding its domestic footprint to tap into the booming FAST market as American households grapple with rising subscription costs.

Streaming Shifts and US Expansion

Rakuten TV currently serves 2.1 billion users globally and operates 500 FAST channels overall, with 120 channels dedicated to the European market.

The US rollout is slated for the end of the year, launching initially on TCL hardware through an existing enterprise partnership.

Industry insiders indicate the American debut will likely feature targeted movie options like Rakuten TV Comedy and Rakuten TV Action.

Global Scale Meets the American Domestic Market

While platforms like Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV command major shares of the American ad-supported television landscape, foreign giants are increasingly eyeing domestic territory. Rakuten TV dominates large swaths of the European market through a mix of linear ad-supported channels and transactional video-on-demand offerings. The company is now scaling operations across the US, the Middle East, and Japan. Cedric Dufour, CEO of Rakuten TV, addressed the strategy behind the company’s international growth.

“Expanding Rakuten TV through our enterprise offerings marks a significant new chapter for the business, as we bring our streaming expertise, technology and infrastructure to new markets around the world,” Dufour said.

The platform operates differently depending on the region. In Europe, it delivers roughly 120 curated channels alongside extensive Video-On-Demand options, particularly for sports programming. It remains unconfirmed whether the upcoming US iteration will import European live sports feeds or focus strictly on VOD sports licensing.

Metric / Feature Rakuten TV Global Operations Upcoming US Launch Details Total Global Reach 2.1 billion users Domestic expansion by end of the year Channel Volume 500 FAST channels total (120 in Europe) Initial rollout featuring genre-specific movie feeds Hardware Partners Multiple international smart TV integrations Confirmed initial launch on TCL TVs

Hardware Integration and Localization Strategy

Reaching American living rooms requires entrenched hardware partnerships. Rakuten TV has secured a crucial foothold for its domestic entry through an existing hardware arrangement with TCL, ensuring the app comes pre-integrated for millions of buyers. Industry insiders suggest the initial US content lineup will prioritize dedicated movie programming, specifically genre channels such as Rakuten TV Comedy and Rakuten TV Action, before expanding into broader entertainment categories.

Dufour emphasized that tailoring content to regional nuances remains central to the company’s enterprise framework as it scales into unfamiliar territory. “This expansion represents only the beginning of what we can achieve with Rakuten TV Enterprise,” Dufour stated regarding localization. “Our experience gives us a strong foundation to help partners navigate the fast-moving streaming landscape and unlock new opportunities in FAST. As we enter more markets, our focus will be on combining that expertise together with a deep understanding of local audiences to build propositions that deliver real value for our partners.”

European Content Influx and Unresolved Questions

The arrival of Rakuten TV introduces a distinct possibility for American viewers: an influx of European film and television productions that rarely find distribution on domestic streaming services. Licensing agreements across territories have historically kept various regional European titles isolated overseas. Whether the US platform will unlock those extensive European archives right away is still undetermined.

While TCL integration is locked in, leadership has not yet detailed which additional hardware platforms or mobile operating systems will host the app following the initial rollout. Additional device integrations are currently planned for the US market in the near future as the company tests local ad-load capacities and audience retention.