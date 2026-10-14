Matthew Restall Discusses The Nine Lives of Christopher Columbus

Historian Matthew Restall will present an online talk titled “The Voyage of Christopher Columbus: from Genoa to Washington, D.C.” on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. The event, hosted as part of the Finger Lakes Community College History, Culture, and Diversity Series, features Restall discussing his 2025 book, “The Nine Lives of Christopher Columbus.”

Restall, who serves as the Edwin Erle Sparks Professor of Colonial Latin American History, Anthropology, and Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies at Penn State College of the Liberal Arts, will examine the historical and cultural perceptions of the explorer. His latest work provides a biography of Columbus while investigating the various “afterlives” of his legacy and the manufactured mysteries that have shaped his public understanding.

Examining the Evolution of an Icon

During the session, Restall plans to detail the transition of Columbus into an iconic American hero throughout the nineteenth century. Furthermore, the discussion will address the development of a parallel historical figure, described in the book as the “Italian American Columbus.” The series, which is organized by history professor Robert Brown, aims to provide a critical look at these historical narratives.

Accessing the Presentation

The event is accessible to the public through several digital channels:

The online talk will be hosted on Webex. Attendees may be prompted for a password provided via the official event link.

Finger Lakes TV will broadcast the session on Channel 1304 via Spectrum cable, Roku, and their 24/7 web stream.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the FLCC YouTube channel.