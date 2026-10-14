Ogmios Intelligence: Corporate Structure and Leadership Changes

OGMIOS INTELLIGENCE SASU, a Paris-registered variable-capital entity, converted into a multi-person simplified joint-stock company (SAS) on October 1, 2026, following a share transfer. Alongside the corporate restructuring, David Ghinsberg assumed the functions of President from Kévin Ferrao, as published in the official legal records.

The Bottom Line

Corporate Restructuring: The entity shifted from a single-person structure (SASU) to a multi-person model (SAS) on October 1, 2026, without creating a new legal entity.

The entity shifted from a single-person structure (SASU) to a multi-person model (SAS) on October 1, 2026, without creating a new legal entity. Executive Leadership Shift: Kévin Ferrao ceased his functions as President, making way for the appointment of David Ghinsberg for an indefinite duration.

Kévin Ferrao ceased his functions as President, making way for the appointment of David Ghinsberg for an indefinite duration. Statutory Updates: Governing bylaws were formally amended to reflect both the multi-person operational framework and the new presidential appointment at the 149 avenue du Maine headquarters in Paris.

Corporate Transition and Share Transfer Mechanics

Operating under RCS Paris 108 210 899, OGMIOS INTELLIGENCE maintains its registered office at 149 avenue du Maine in the 75014 district of the French capital. The operational pivot occurred on October 1, 2026, triggered by an internal share transfer that changed the foundational ownership dynamics of the business. Rather than winding down operations or forming a distinct legal entity, the organization preserved continuity while shedding its single-person designation.

According to official disclosures, the collective decisions taken by the associates on that same date mandated comprehensive amendments to the company bylaws. These adjustments were engineered specifically to accommodate a multi-person operational model and the appointment of the new president.

Corporate Attribute Prior Status Current Status (Post-October 1, 2026) Entity Type SASU (Single-Person Simplified Joint-Stock) SAS (Multi-Person Simplified Joint-Stock) Registered Capital Variable (100 €) Variable (100 €) Registered Address 149 avenue du Maine, 75014 Paris 149 avenue du Maine, 75014 Paris President Kévin Ferrao David Ghinsberg

Executive Leadership Realignment in Paris

The restructuring formalized the cessation of the functions of President of Kévin Ferrao. Stepping into the role is David Ghinsberg, born April 1, 1986, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris and residing at 146 boulevard Diderot, 75012 Paris. Ghinsberg’s appointment commenced on October 1, 2026, for an indefinite duration ratified by the collective associates.

Corporate filings indicate that mandatory administrative follow-ups, including formal registration mentions, will be logged with the RCS de Paris to ensure public transparency and legal validity for commercial partners and financial institutions interacting with the firm.

Statutory Amendments and Legal Formalities

The decisions enacted by the collective associates on October 1, 2026, formally established the modification of the company bylaws to adapt them to the multi-person operation of the society alongside the designation of the incoming president. Official notifications regarding these structural modifications are scheduled for placement in the RCS de Paris.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.