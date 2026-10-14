Shohei Ohtani to Remain in Dodgers Lineup for NLCS Game 3 Despite Slump

Facing a two-game deficit in the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Shohei Ohtani will remain in the starting lineup for Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

A Slump at the Worst Possible Time

The decision follows a stretch where the four-time MVP has struggled at the plate, hitting .150 with three hits in 20 postseason at-bats and seven strikeouts. Roberts told reporters on Tuesday that Ohtani insists he feels well enough to play despite ongoing right biceps and left knee ailments that required an injured list stint in September. According to remarks reported by The New York Post, Roberts stated that Ohtani feels close to finding his swing mechanics and remains confident he can contribute to a win.

Front Office Consultations After Game 2 Loss

The debate over the designated hitter’s place in the batting order gained momentum after Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2. Following that game, Roberts discussed the situation with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes before giving the superstar another chance.

Shohei Ohtani has reached the NLCS in each of his three Dodgers seasons! pic.twitter.com/bQXi8Eja3h — https://x.com/MLB/status/2108023066294919205

“He was very convicted that he is onto something mechanically,” Roberts said. “He was adamant that he can help us, he’s well enough to help us win a baseball game. So, that’s all I needed to hear.”

A Homerless Drought in October

Ohtani has not hit a home run since August 18 at Coors Field, marking a 110 plate-appearance drought that stands as the longest homerless stretch of his career. Through his interpreter, Will Ireton, Ohtani told reporters that his physical symptoms should not prevent him from hitting and took full responsibility for his offensive production in October.

Photo: espn.com

Teammates Rally Behind the Slugging Star

Teammates have expressed support for the slumping slugger as the Dodgers prepare to face Milwaukee in a crucial contest. Shortstop Mookie Betts told reporters on Monday that watching the struggles is difficult, adding, “We know he’s working. Yeah, that’s a big one. We need him for sure.” Third baseman Max Muncy voiced similar backing, stating that the roster remains confident Ohtani will deliver a crucial hit to shift the series momentum.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Dodgers Return Home Facing 3-0 Threat

With the team batting just .193 overall in the postseason and going 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position, the Dodgers return home needing a victory in Game 3 to avoid falling into a 3-0 deficit against the Brewers.