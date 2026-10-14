Jamaica Accepts First US Third-Country Deportees Under New Agreement

The Caribbean country of Jamaica has received its first third-country deportations from the United States, as part of an expanding set of international agreements under President Donald Trump. 22 deportees from the US arrived on Tuesday at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, before being boarded onto a bus and taken to an undisclosed location.

Inside the Kingston Airport Transfer

The inaugural flight carrying third-country nationals touched down on Tuesday. The group of 22 adults—including seven women, with local sources indicating the cohort consisted largely of South American nationals—underwent processing on arrival. They were subsequently moved via bus to an undisclosed location while media access remained blocked.

@NationwideRadio We have made every effort to negotiate this transit agreement with protection of Jamaica and the Jamaican people in mind – also in accordance with the principles of safe and orderly migration, consistent with domestic and international law.Fitz Jackson asked… pic.twitter.com/mqBrD3xJVg — https://x.com/kaminajsmith/status/2109998053209887144

The arrangement stems from a bilateral memorandum of understanding signed in June. Under this framework, Jamaica acts as a temporary transit hub, agreeing to transfer arriving individuals onward to their home countries or other destinations. Government officials have emphasized that the island nation will cap arrivals at a maximum of 25 persons per fortnight and strictly refuse any individuals with criminal records.

Official Assurances Meet Public Secrecy

The joint statement issued by Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security and Peace alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade reiterated that the arrangement is strictly a transit mechanism. The ministries noted that day-to-day care and logistics for the arrivals are supported by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations organization. Furthermore, authorities stressed that the operation will not draw funding from the Government of Jamaica.

Despite these administrative parameters, the secrecy surrounding the pact has ignited intense political pushback in Kingston. Opposition figures have questioned why the binding terms were kept out of public parliamentary debate. Fitz Jackson, the opposition spokesperson on national security, criticized the administration for asking citizens to place blind trust in a hidden text that directly impacts local communities and public services. Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith countered these criticisms on social media by asserting that all legitimate questions had been addressed, noting that while some partner nations agreed to accept individuals with criminal backgrounds, Jamaica explicitly drew a hard line.

Broader international concerns mirror local skepticism. Human rights advocates and legal experts continue to challenge third-country expulsions in US courts, arguing that the practice strips migrants of their right to a fair hearing and occasionally routes vulnerable populations back into active conflict zones like South Sudan. As the Trump administration moves forward with its broader mass deportation strategy—backed by roughly $410m in earmarked federal funds and involving agreements with at least 35 countries—the long-term stability of these transit hubs remains deeply contentious.