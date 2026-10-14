Ready Brek and Tesco Porridge Recalled Due to Flour Beetles

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued a Category 1 food alert on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, ordering an immediate recall of specific batches of Ready Brek Original and Tesco Super Smooth Porridge due to contamination with flour beetles. Retailers must remove the affected UK-origin products from shelves.

Pantry pests rarely make national news headlines, but a Tuesday afternoon notice from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland changed that for breakfast tables across the country.

The contamination affects two major household staples: Ready Brek Original and Tesco Super Smooth Porridge. According to the official Food Alert 2026.65, the products contain flour beetles, small pantry insects belonging to the Tribolium genus. These insects measure roughly three to four millimeters in length, featuring flat, elongated bodies and a distinct shiny reddish-brown color. While common in stored goods like rice, pasta, flour, and spices, their presence renders the affected porridge batches unfit for human consumption.

Examining the Recalled Batches and Best-Before Dates

Hiconnacht.ie noted that the recall impacts multiple package sizes and an extensive range of expiration dates originating from the United Kingdom. For Ready Brek Original, the recall targets both 750g and 450g cartons. The 750g boxes carry best-before dates spanning July and August to mid-September 2027, specifically July 8, July 9, July 29, August 4, August 19, August 20, September 15, and September 16.

Meanwhile, the 450g Ready Brek boxes face a broader sweep. Hiconnacht.ie outlined the affected dates for the smaller packaging as July 1, July 2, July 21, July 22, August 18, August 19, September 17, September 22, and October 1, 2027. Tesco Super Smooth Porridge is also implicated in the sweep, with the 750g packs covering an uninterrupted range of best-before dates from June 30, 2027, through August 25, 2027.

Product Name Package Size Affected Best-Before Dates Ready Brek Original 750g 2027-07-08, 2027-07-09, 2027-07-29, 2027-08-04, 2027-08-19, 2027-08-20, 2027-09-15, 2027-09-16 Ready Brek Original 450g 2027-07-01, 2027-07-02, 2027-07-21, 2027-07-22, 2027-08-18, 2027-08-19, 2027-09-17, 2027-09-22, 2027-10-01 Tesco Super Smooth Porridge 750g All dates between 30/06/2027 and 25/08/2027 inclusive

Retailer Actions and Consumer Guidance

Supermarket operators have been instructed to pull the implicated inventory immediately and display warning notices at points of purchase. Consumers who have these boxes in their pantries are strongly advised by food safety regulators not to eat the cereal.

Regulatory authorities have not yet detailed how the infestation occurred within the manufacturing and supply chain origin points in the United Kingdom. Questions remain regarding whether additional product lines face similar oversight checks as investigations continue.