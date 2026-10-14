Reece James misses Chelsea training with knee issue ahead of Everton

Chelsea captain Reece James has missed first-team training at Cobham due to a knee issue, casting doubt over his availability for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Everton at Goodison Park, as reported by standard.co.uk.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Captaincy & Fantasy Value: Reece James remains a high-risk asset for fantasy managers given his recurring knee concerns and week-by-week monitoring by the medical staff.

Reece James remains a high-risk asset for fantasy managers given his recurring knee concerns and week-by-week monitoring by the medical staff. Midfield Rotation: Jordan Henderson’s recent standout performance against Bournemouth, featuring a brace and an assist, signals secure minutes for veterans filling the leadership void.

Jordan Henderson’s recent standout performance against Bournemouth, featuring a brace and an assist, signals secure minutes for veterans filling the leadership void. Defensive Stability: Backline investments face lingering volatility as Chelsea prepares for a demanding stretch including Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Fitness Concerns and Training Ground Absence

Reece James was notably absent during the opening fifteen minutes of Chelsea’s open training session at Cobham on Tuesday as preparations got underway for Saturday’s trip to Merseyside. The skipper previously sat out the 5-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, alongside an earlier absence during a 3-0 defeat to Brentford before the international break.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea captain Reece James is projected to return to the squad for the upcoming fixture against Everton on October 17th. #CFC pic.twitter.com/fv90uMS3qy — https://x.com/LegionHQ_/status/2109229318559707155

Manager Xabi Alonso initially downplayed the severity of the knock, characterising it as one of several minor issues affecting squad rhythm. James has featured in six matches across all competitions this season.

Midfield Dynamics and Tactical Cover

However, Alonso retains significant depth to navigate the captain’s absence. Jordan Henderson stepped up against Bournemouth with two goals, including a late free-kick, alongside an assist.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Moises Caicedo has returned to full fitness to bolster the engine room, while Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco remain available as alternative options in central roles. This depth proves vital as the squad confronts a high-stakes fixture list.

Player Status Recent Context Reece James Doubtful (Knee) Missed training on Tuesday ahead of Everton trip. Moises Caicedo Available Returned to full fitness to anchor the midfield. Jordan Henderson Available Scored a brace and provided an assist against Bournemouth. Jamie Gittens Absent (Ankle) Sidelined after picking up an injury with England U21s.

Fixture Congestion and League Standings

The urgency surrounding player availability is compounded by an upcoming run of high-profile fixtures. Following the Goodison Park encounter, Chelsea face a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Liverpool, and a league clash with Manchester United.

Photo: The Pride of London

Outside of James’ fitness concerns, the Blues maintain a relatively clean bill of health, with young winger Jamie Gittens serving as the only other major absentee due to an ankle injury sustained while representing the England Under-21 side.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 10 points from six matches, trailing league leaders Manchester City by eight points.

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