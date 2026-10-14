Gracie Bon defends photos taken among Panama earthquake wreckage

Gracie Bon, a 29-year-old social media model with 11.9 million followers, has defended herself against heavy backlash after sharing photographs of herself amid the wreckage following a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Panama on October 10, 2026. Critics accused the star of turning a natural disaster into a photo opportunity, prompting an online defense from the creator.

The earthquake struck Panama on October 10, prompting capital evacuations as buildings collapsed and locals rushed to safety. While media outlets focused on the capital city, Bon traveled to the countryside to deliver donations and document the destruction. Her posts featured her wearing a white top and jeans while holding her hands above her head and crouching among the debris.

The Bottom Line

Gracie Bon defended photos taken among Panama earthquake wreckage, stating she aimed to show rural reality rather than capital-city recovery.

Online critics accused the 11.9-million-follower influencer of using the natural disaster for a photo opportunity.

Bon confirmed she traveled to deliver donations and pledged to help rebuild homes for affected families.

Context Behind the Panama Earthquake Photos

Social media users quickly criticized the model for posing at the disaster site. Bon addressed the criticism in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, arguing that her posts were intended to highlight neglected areas.

Influencer Gracie Bon is facing backlash after posing amid the rubble from Panama's devastating 7.7 earthquake, seemingly turning the disaster into a photo op. 🤔📸: IG/graciebon pic.twitter.com/vBXCaOHg6v — https://x.com/TMZ/status/2110014960830947626

“Context: All the news in my country were showing a perfect city after an 8.0 earthquake, but the reality was other for the countryside,” Bon wrote on Instagram. She added that she visited the area to provide direct aid. “I went there to give donations and also took pictures of how it really looks. The reality, not the cute part that they were trying to show.”

Defense of Social Media Reach and Donations

Bon explained that featuring herself in the images was a deliberate choice to maximize visibility and drive engagement for fundraising efforts. “I did not pose. I simply decided to post a picture of myself in it versus one with no [picture] because it will give my followers a better reach and reaction and I can help rebuild a house for a family,” she stated.

The model expressed frustration regarding public priorities following the disaster. “There are people who get more outraged by a photo than by seeing families lose everything,” she wrote. Bon confirmed that while no lives were lost in her visited areas, residents lost their homes and possessions. Alongside her online statements, video footage showed the influencer stocking up on relief supplies, including rice, water, and canned goods, while committing to rebuild houses for two affected families.

Event Detail Recorded Fact Earthquake Magnitude 7.7 magnitude Strike Date October 10, 2026 Influencer Reach 11.9 million followers Relief Focus Supplies distribution and home rebuilding

“I wanted you all to see the realty of what is happening in panama, and I guess that mission was accomplished,” Bon stated, concluding with a direct plea to her audience. “Now, please help. These families need us.”