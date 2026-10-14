IHS And Wifo Release 2026-2027 Austria Economic Forecast Amid Slowdown

Assessing Austria’s Fiscal and Economic Horizon

Growth Projections: IHS and WIFO evaluated the current economic landscape following a prior year growth rate of 0.7 percent, sitting alongside the Oesterreichische Nationalbank’s (OeNB) expectations of 0.5 percent growth for the current year and 1.3 percent for the next.

IHS and WIFO evaluated the current economic landscape following a prior year growth rate of 0.7 percent, sitting alongside the Oesterreichische Nationalbank’s (OeNB) expectations of 0.5 percent growth for the current year and 1.3 percent for the next. Geopolitical Headwinds: Ongoing disruptions from the Iran conflict directly impacted domestic output by driving up oil and fuel prices, generating persistent inflationary pressures across the business sector.

Ongoing disruptions from the Iran conflict directly impacted domestic output by driving up oil and fuel prices, generating persistent inflationary pressures across the business sector. Budgetary Planning: The joint assessment provides a critical baseline for federal budget planning, social partners, and corporate investment strategies throughout the upcoming forecast horizon.

Geopolitical Friction and Energy Price Pressures

The economic framework for Austria’s businesses has faced substantial friction. According to the joint findings released by IHS and WIFO from the WIFO site in the Vienna Arsenal, external conflicts have severely weighed on the recovery process.

The Iran conflict acted as a primary growth brake, triggering sharp increases in crude oil and retail fuel prices. These energy shocks forced enterprises across manufacturing and logistics to absorb higher operational costs, slowing the gradual economic stabilization that followed the recessions of 2023 and 2024.

Contasting Forecasts Across Vienna Institutions

The joint autumn evaluation arrives amid a shifting macroeconomic consensus among Austria’s leading forecasters. In June, WIFO had projected a 0.9 percent growth rate for the current year, while the IHS anticipated a slightly more conservative 0.8 percent gain.

Forecasting Institution Current Year Growth Outlook Following Year Growth Outlook Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) +0.5% +1.3% WIFO / IHS (Autumn Forecast) Evaluated Jointly (Baseline 0.7% prior year) 2026–2027 Horizon

By mid-September, the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB) adjusted its outlook, pegging current-year expansion at 0.5 percent and anticipating a pickup to 1.3 percent for the subsequent year. The joint IHS and WIFO publication serves to reconcile these divergent indicators into a unified baseline for policymakers.

Fiskalische Situation und gesamtstaatliches Defizit

Beyond output growth, the joint presentation at the Vienna Arsenal addresses the broader fiscal condition of the state. Analysts and market participants closely monitor the estimated general government deficit figures released during the briefing.

These deficit metrics provide essential transparency regarding public finances as corporations and institutional investors finalize capital expenditure programs for the upcoming fiscal periods.