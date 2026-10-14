Club Bruges defeats Inter Milan 4-3 at San Siro

Club Bruges secured a 4-3 victory over Inter Milan at San Siro, marking only the second time a Belgian club has defeated the Italian giants away from home. Nicolo Tresoldi scored a hat-trick to lead the Belgian champions to the triumph.

San Siro Shockwaves and Tactical Ambition

Speaking to VTM after the fixture, Hans Vanaken contrasted the triumph with past memorable outings. “We have played draws at Real Madrid (2-2, in 2019) and against the FC Barcelona (3-3, in 2025), and these games remain in memory, but here, we win, so that far exceeds the rest, yes,” Vanaken admitted. The victory joins a list of legendary European nights for the club, echoing Anderlecht’s success in the semi-final of the Coupe des villes de foires 56 years ago.

Rather than sitting in a deep low-block, the visitors elected to apply aggressive pressure. “We have dared to come and play here, to play open and put the pressure,” Vanaken added.

Capitalizing on Defensive Errors and High-Press Intensity

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Hakan Calhanoglu conceded a penalty inside the penalty box following a foul on Carlos Forbs. Tresoldi dispatched the spot-kick with absolute composure to open the scoring.

Following an equalizer from Lautaro Martinez just before halftime, Bruges reclaimed the advantage courtesy of a defensive miscue. Josep Martinez misjudged a rushed clearance, allowing Tresoldi to tap into an empty net for his second of the evening. The Belgian side continued to dominate territory, with Freddie Potts and Jan Virgili both coming close before Tresoldi completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute to make it 3-1.

Resilience Through Physical Battles and Late Drama

Maintaining the advantage demanded severe physical sacrifices. Brandon Mechele bravely played through the remainder of the match after receiving a heavy, accidental elbow to the face. Meanwhile, Jorne Spileers was forced off following a collision with Federico Dimarco.

Match Metric / Event Inter Milan Club Bruges Goals Scored 3 4 First Goal Conceded 29th Min (Pen) – Key Goalscorers L. Martinez (2), Bonny Tresoldi (3), Vermant Yellow Cards Calhanoglu, Akanji Spileers, Virgili, Lee

Late drama tested the visitors’ resolve as Lautaro Martinez struck again in the 81st minute to narrow the deficit. But substitute Romeo Vermant extinguished hopes of an Inter comeback by netting Bruges’ fourth goal in the 87th minute. Although Ange-Yoan Bonny managed a third for Inter during stoppage time, the Belgian champions successfully managed the remaining minutes to secure the points.

Reflecting on an unforgettable evening, the man of the match admitted to VTM: “Je ne sais pas quoi dire, a réagi l’homme du match au micro de VTM. C’est incroyable. J’ai tellement rêvé de cette soirée, c’est énorme… L’hiver dernier, j’étais encore plusieurs fois dans les tribunes ici, et maintenant, je repars avec le ballon du match et un trophée.”

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