US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns Amid Ethics Scandal

Kimberly Guilfoyle resigned as United States Ambassador to Greece on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, after the White House requested her departure amid escalating ethics investigations involving alleged influence-peddling, private jet travel with Greek millionaires, and a disputed demand for a $100,000 personal credit card payment.

The sudden exit marks a sharp fall for a prominent fixture of the MAGA movement and a former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. Just weeks after initial disclosures surfaced in the Wall Street Journal, the diplomatic assignment in Athens unraveled under mounting scrutiny from both Capitol Hill and the Executive branch. A post traditionally reserved for high-stakes geopolitical alignment became a focal point for allegations of personal enrichment.

Financial Allegations and Congressional Scrutiny

The controversy accelerated when Kentucky businessman Eric Deters shared encrypted messages from the application Signal with various media outlets. According to these reports, Guilfoyle approached Deters in July 2025—days before her Senate confirmation hearing—instructing him on how to settle a $100,000 American Express credit card balance without leaving a paper trail in exchange for anticipated access to the White House and the Internal Revenue Service.

Deters stated he did not fulfill that specific payment request, though he claimed to have spent $300,000 over preceding years pursuing unfulfilled favors. These allegedly included securing the extradition of a Pakistani-fled surgeon, arranging an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s program, and having musician Kid Rock produce an original song. Legal representatives for Guilfoyle countered that the disputed $100,000 request represented an effort to recover outstanding personal debts rather than a direct exchange of political favors.

Democratic leaders on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, including Representative Gregory Meeks and Jeanne Shaheen, maintained that her departure does not shield her from accountability. In a statement posted to the platform X, the committee asserted that Guilfoyle utilized her administration post for personal financial gain while American households face rising living expenses.

Diplomatic Friction in Athens and White House Response

Beyond the financial allegations, reporting from the Wall Street Journal detailed unorthodox conduct within the Greek capital. During an embassy reception, Guilfoyle reportedly cautioned attendees that Washington possessed the leverage to undermine the Greek government if necessary. Furthermore, she allegedly promoted a newly established natural gas and construction enterprise operating in the Balkans, granting an operative from the firm access to sensitive diplomatic discussions.

Photo: Diário de Notícias

These actions prompted opposition parties in Greece to demand formal explanations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As pressure mounted, Secretary of State Marco Rubio flew toward Greece just as the initial investigations became public. Newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia confirmed the administration’s stance during a press briefing on Tuesday, stating that the White House had requested the ambassador’s resignation, noting she had been an asset to the team while offering wishes for her future endeavors.

Photo: Público

President Donald Trump distanced the administration from the unfolding scandal. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump remarked that he had not reviewed the situation personally but disliked what he read in the press. He also clarified that Guilfoyle was not a member of his family, emphasizing that she had merely dated his son long ago.

Timeline Event Date Key Actor / Institution Assumption of Office September 2025 Kimberly Guilfoyle (US Embassy, Athens) Initial WSJ Disclosures Late September 2026 The Wall Street Journal Consideration of Removal October 12, 2026 President Donald Trump Resignation October 13, 2026 Kimberly Guilfoyle

Refuting the Claims and Navigating Open Questions

In response to the forced departure, Guilfoyle issued an extensive statement via X, categorically denying all accusations. She maintained that the claims are false and pledged to contest them vigorously to protect her name, reputation, and integrity. Pointing to decades of service, she insisted that false allegations would not define her service.

Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid misconduct allegations

Uncertainty remains regarding the trajectory of ongoing federal inquiries following her resignation. Absent a DOJ directive, the State Department's Inspector General retains the authority to pursue internal reviews, though such administrative proceedings typically require approximately a year to reach a conclusion.