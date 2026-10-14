Intisar Reveals Her Role as Mohamed Ramadan’s Sister in Ramadan 2027 Series ‘Ashmawy

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan returns to the Ramadan TV drama race for 2027 with the series “Ashmawy,” directed by Peter Mimi and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah. The 30-episode project features an ensemble cast including Esaad Younis and Intisar, marking Ramadan’s return to the Ramadan drama season after a 3-season absence since his 2023 series “Jaafar El Omda.”

The Bottom Line

The Comeback Project: Mohamed Ramadan returns to the Ramadan drama lineup after an absence of 3 seasons following his 2023 series “Jaafar El Omda.”

Mohamed Ramadan returns to the Ramadan drama lineup after an absence of 3 seasons following his 2023 series “Jaafar El Omda.” The Creative Team: Written by Mohamed Ismail Amin and directed by Peter Mimi, the 30-episode series is produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.

Written by Mohamed Ismail Amin and directed by Peter Mimi, the 30-episode series is produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah. The Plot Foundation: The narrative centers on a prison executioner named “Khalifa” whose stable family life unravels following a severe crisis involving his daughter.

The Character Reveal and Plot Architecture

Production on the high-profile series kicked off when Mohamed Ramadan shared the first official look at his character, “Khalifa,” on social media. CNN Arabic reported that the protagonist works as an executioner within the prison system, leading a quiet existence with his family before an unexpected crisis completely alters his trajectory. This inciting incident forces the protagonist into a difficult humanitarian and legal conflict.

Mohamed Ramadan goes bold for his Ramadan 2027 series 'Ashmawy'#MohamedRamadan #محمد_رمضان #Ramadan2027 #رمضان https://t.co/7umev8hRMt — https://x.com/AlBawabaEnglish/status/2108225911548264880

The scale of the production draws heavily on an extensive ensemble cast. Magat Sayidaty detailed that young actress Jessica Hossam El Din plays Fatima, the daughter whose harrowing ordeal drives the central conflict, establishing a direct paternal link with Ramadan’s character. Additional guest stars, including Ahmed El Sakka and Mohamed Samy, are slated to make special appearances in the series.

Cast Additions and Production Dynamics

As filming moves forward, cast members have begun outlining the familial dynamics underpinning the script. Okaz reported that Egyptian actress Intisar shared insights into her role, explaining that she portrays Ramadan’s sister in a relationship defined by mutual affection, while veteran star Esaad Younis plays their mother. Intisar noted that an escalating family crisis tests this bond, throwing the characters into unexpected dramatic conflict.

The series has also reshaped the broader casting landscape for the upcoming season. Al-Nahar Kuwait reported that Yousra El Lozy joined the cast of “Ashmawy” after withdrawing from another upcoming Ramadan project, shifting her focus to Peter Mimi’s directorial effort.

Production Element Details Lead Actor Mohamed Ramadan (as Khalifa) Director Peter Mimi Writer Mohamed Ismail Amin Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah Episode Count 30 Episodes Target Broadcast Ramadan 2027 Season

The Cast Roster and Concurrent Projects

The sprawling call sheet features a mix of veteran and contemporary Egyptian talent. Alongside Ramadan, Younis, and Intisar, the series features Basem Samra, Yousra El Lozy, Mimi Jamal, Walid Fawaz, Mohsen Mansour, Youssef Raafat, Sherif Desouky, Mohamed Abdel Hafiz, and Jessica Hossam.

Photo: مجلة سيدتي

While principal photography for “Ashmawy” is underway, members of the cast are balancing multiple sets. Okaz noted that Intisar is concurrently filming scenes for her other television commitment, the series “Inheritance Media,” alongside Soheir El Sayegh and Amr Abdel Gelil.

With production advancing under the supervision of Sadiq Al-Sabah’s production house, “Ashmawy” positions itself for the 2027 Ramadan television slate.