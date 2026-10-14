Ben Affleck Film The Town Leaves HBO Max on November 1

Ben Affleck’s 2010 Boston-set heist thriller The Town is officially leaving HBO Max domestically on November 1, as reported by Collider. The film, which features Titus Welliver alongside a star-studded cast, holds a Certified Fresh 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $155 million worldwide against a $37 million production budget.

What Viewers Need to Know About The Exit

The Departure Date: The Town remains available on HBO Max domestically until November 1.

The Town remains available on HBO Max domestically until November 1. The Creative Lineup: Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, the film features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, and Titus Welliver.

Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, the film features an ensemble cast including Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, and Titus Welliver. The Box Office Footprint: Produced on a reported budget of $37 million, the movie brought in approximately $155 million globally following its September 17, 2010 theatrical release.

The Boston Heist That Paved the Way for Argo

Released theatrically on September 17, 2010, with a runtime of 125 minutes, The Town marked a major turning point in Ben Affleck’s career behind the camera. The movie functioned as his first major studio project. The storyline centers on a bank robber who develops feelings for a hostage while putting together one last job in Boston, drawing strong stylistic comparisons to Michael Mann’s classic Heat and Martin Scorsese’s The Departed.

The film’s critical and commercial success helped clear the path for Affleck to direct Argo just a few years later, which ultimately won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Alongside Affleck, Jeremy Renner earned an Oscar nomination for his performance, coming just a year after his first nod for The Hurt Locker.

Cast Connections and Current Projects

The impending removal of the film from its domestic streaming home arrives as key members of its ensemble juggle high-profile projects. Titus Welliver, who plays Dino Ciampa in the 2010 film, recently offered encouraging comments regarding the return of his classic crime series Bosch. Welliver has maintained a steady creative partnership with Affleck over the years, appearing alongside him in Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Live By Night, and Argo. Beyond his work in the Bosch universe—including the spin-off series Ballard—Welliver has appeared in the MGM+ crime series The Westies, joined the cast of Dark Winds, and secured a role in the final season of HBO’s The Night Agent.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck prepares to release his new directorial effort, Animals, on Netflix. As Affleck pivots toward his streaming distribution commitments with Netflix, the licensing window for his earlier theatrical milestone closes on HBO Max.

Metric / Detail Production Data Theatrical Release Date September 17, 2010 Production Budget $37 million Worldwide Gross $155 million Runtime 125 minutes Rotten Tomatoes Score 92% (Certified Fresh) HBO Max Departure Date November 1

Streaming Shifts and Future Availability

The expiration of the domestic streaming license on HBO Max highlights the shifting nature of catalog availability across major subscription platforms. While the film has enjoyed a long run on the platform, studio licensing agreements dictate that titles frequently rotate off services to find new homes through digital storefronts, rival subscription platforms, or temporary cable syndication windows.

Photo: collider.com

As November 1 approaches, fans of the 92% Rotten Tomatoes-certified thriller have a limited window to stream the 125-minute feature on HBO Max before it exits the platform’s domestic library.