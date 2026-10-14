ChillyRoom Launches Top-Down Extraction Shooter No Such Place in Steam Early Access

ChillyRoom Launches No Such Place on Steam

ChillyRoom released its top-down shooter and extraction game, No Such Place, in early access on Steam on October 14, 2026, gnn.gamer.com.tw reported. Players take on the role of members within the paranormal anomaly investigation organization known as U.R.C. Squads deploy into fractured dimension shards to scavenge materials, survive threats, and extract before time expires. The early access launch introduces a new pricing structure of New Taiwan Dollar 349, with a fourteen percent discount reducing the cost to 300 for the first two weeks.

U.R.C. Investigation Mechanics and Gear Modification

Investigators enter hostile dimensional fragments to recover lost history, unknown biological specimens, and classified documents. The developer built a weapon modification system that permits the fusion of components from different eras and anomaly-corrupted parts. This mechanics framework allows players to assemble experimental firearms that push engineering limits, though excessive alterations risk weapon failure during combat. Each successful extraction permanently improves character attributes, increasing weight capacity, movement agility, and firearm handling proficiency.

Safehouse Upgrades and Team Extraction Operations

Surviving deep incursions requires maintaining a secure logistics base between deployments. Players can upgrade their safehouse to establish a fortified operational hub before heading back into the anomalies. Squad structures support cooperative play for up to four investigators. Working together across larger map zones allows teams to divide tasks, split heavy loot burdens, and increase overall extraction survival rates.

Hey! My Pixel art top down extraction Shooter [No such place] just launched its DEMO on Steam.*Notice: Intro live-action generated by AI. All gameplay footage is 100% real and unedited.#gamedev #pixelart #Nextfest #shootergame #Steam #extractionshooter #unityengine #Chillyroom pic.twitter.com/JR0rKPyEfC — https://x.com/ChillyRoom/status/2066436377345200274

Demo Closure and Save Data Reset Policies

ChillyRoom ended the public demo phase on October 12, 2026, ahead of the early access rollout. Because the task progression and mission structures in the early access build differ significantly from the trial version, saved data does not transfer completely. The developer preserves specific item inventories and equipment payloads for returning players while resetting active mission trees.