China’s producer price index surged 5% in September, marking its fastest pace since 2022 as escalating Middle East hostilities drove oil prices surging past $100 a barrel and raised costs for businesses.

Factory-gate inflation outpaced expectations according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. The September increase pushed the producer price index up 5%, jumping from the 3.8% rate recorded in the previous month and beating the 4.5% rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Fuel Costs and Artificial Intelligence Drive Factory Gate Pressures

Rising energy markets played a central role in the acceleration. Escalating conflicts in the Middle East pushed oil prices surging past $100 a barrel, directly inflating business operating expenses. Beyond crude, goods related to artificial intelligence also grew more expensive.

The industrial pressures extended into domestic commodity markets. The National Bureau of Statistics pointed to the country’s coal sector, where prices climbed because of heightened winter heating demand, temporary supply tightening in major producing regions, and rising international cost expectations.

Consumer Prices Rise Amid Persistent Domestic Weakness

While factory prices accelerated, consumer inflation remained more subdued. The consumer price index rose 0.9% year-on-year, missing analyst forecasts of 1% while edging up from 0.8% the previous month. Gasoline prices climbed 16.6%, contributing approximately 0.47 percentage points to the overall consumer inflation rate.

Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the Urban Division at the National Bureau of Statistics, noted that the gasoline-driven increase was partially offset by a wider fall in food prices, which declined 1.7% and pulled down the index by 0.29 percentage points. The core consumer price index, which strips out volatile food and energy items, rose 1%.

Economists Assess Deflationary Pressures and Growth Targets

Analysts offered varying perspectives on what the divergence between factory and consumer prices signals for the economy. Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, observed that the softer-than-expected consumer reading shows domestic demand remains lackluster in a note following the data release.

Conversely, Hao Zhou, chief economist at Guotai Junan International Holdings, argued that the higher producer price index indicates the economy is gradually moving away from deflationary pressures even amidst an uneven recovery. Zhou added that consumer inflation staying in positive territory suggests the deflationary environment experienced in 2024 and 2025 is continuing to fade.

Photo: tradersunion.com

The inflation data arrives as China navigates its lowest growth rate in more than three years, with second-quarter gross domestic product expansion missing expectations at 4.3%. In response to these headwinds, a State Council readout issued on September 28 signaled that additional policy backing could be forthcoming, stating that In response to emerging challenges in the economy’s operation, efforts should be made to intensify counter-cyclical adjustment of macro policies.

It marks a bit of a shift in tone. Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING

Lynn Song added that further policy rollouts will likely follow to help Beijing achieve its official benchmarks, noting that These include the 4.5%-5.0% GDP growth target for 2026, and the longstanding goal to double GDP from 2020 to 2035.