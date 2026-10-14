Federal Judge Blocks White House Ban on Media Outlets

A federal judge indefinitely blocked the White House from enforcing a press ban against CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, ruling that President Donald Trump’s actions constituted unlawful viewpoint discrimination and retaliation rather than a genuine national security measure.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary injunction extending his previous block on the administration’s restrictions against the three media organizations. The decision ensures that 78 journalists who hold screened and credentialed hard passes can continue entering the White House complex while their civil lawsuit proceeds through the federal court system.

Judge Timothy Kelly Rejects National Security Justifications

The Trump administration’s legal defense relied on assertions that barring the outlets stemmed from national security concerns. Justice Department attorney Michael Velchik argued in court that the executive residence is a place where access remains a privilege rather than a constitutional right.

Photo: Yahoo

Justice Department attorney Michael Velchik told the judge that it’s within the discretion of the president to remove reporters or news outlets from the White House, while attorney Brett Shumate filed a lengthy motion defending Trump’s decision by suggesting that presidents in the past picked and chose reporters they wanted to cover them or granted others special access. Further, the government claims the White House complex is not a ‘forum’ at all and therefore the White House has no obligation to call on reporters. Judge Kelly flatly rejected that rationale. In his 26-page opinion, the judge noted a complete absence of administrative record showing national security motivated the initial decision when the president announced the ban on September 18, 2026 via social media.

There is no evidence in the record that President Trump made the decision to revoke Plaintiffs’ hard passes on national security grounds from the get-go, nor at any time has he directly stated that national security was the reason for his decision.

The court concluded that the government’s security arguments functioned merely as merely a post-hac justfication for the decision designed to salvage an administrative action after the outlets filed their lawsuit. Judge Kelly remarked at the hearing that it was unusual to have a case where the decision maker seems to have said … I am taking this action because ‘x’ and ‘y,’ and now the government is saying, it’s ‘z.’

First Amendment Violations and Viewpoint Discrimination Claims

The lawsuit, filed by the three news organizations in Washington, D.C., asserted that the administration breached both First Amendment protections for newsgathering and Fifth Amendment due process rights by revoking passes without warning. Judge Kelly agreed, finding that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed across their due process and First Amendment claims.

Photo: NBC News

The court pointed to public statements made by President Donald Trump, who justified the ban by complaining that the organizations engaged in reporting fake news. Theodore Boutrous, an attorney for the outlets, argued that the president likely woke up on the wrong side of the bed and decided to issue the ban.

Theodore Boutrous, an attorney representing the media organizations, praised the ruling.

Ongoing Access Restrictions and Legal Precedents

Although the preliminary injunction restores White House complex access, practical restrictions persist. Attorneys for the media organizations noted in court filings that the administration has continued to block CNN and Politico reporters from scheduled travel pool duties, including assignments aboard Air Force One.

Broader industry solidarity has accompanied the legal fight. Other networks and photography pools have resisted administration requests to fill vacant rotation spots, with some withholding distribution until the judiciary fully addresses the claims. Meanwhile, the Justice Department announced an antitrust inquiry into five major television networks following temporary press pool suspensions.

Federal judge orders White House to restore access to media outlets Trump banned

Legal analysts note the case relies heavily on the 1977 Sherrill v. Knight precedent, wherein an appeals court established that it was unconstitutional for the White House to arbitrarily revoke press credentials based on a journalist’s reporting or viewpoint. Judge Kelly ordered that the preliminary injunction will preserve the status quo while the substantive civil litigation moves forward.