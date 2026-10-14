Yens Bastiaens uit Heusden-Zolder trekt met hond Jack naar de bergen

While mainstream content creators chase algorithmic attention with high-octane edits and breathless narration, 27-year-old Yens Bastiaens takes a decidedly quieter route. Operating out of Heusden-Zolder, Bastiaens packs his gear, teams up with his nine-year-old Mechelse herder Jack, and hikes deep into remote mountain cabins. HBVL reported that rather than relying on flashy cuts or pounding soundtracks, his minimalist videos focus entirely on ambient sounds, crackling stoves, and the raw, unpredictable weather of isolated alpine landscapes.

Trading Fast-Paced Feeds for Alpine Silence

The appeal of Bastiaens’ channel lies in its deliberate rejection of modern digital urgency. Instead of manufactured drama, viewers watch the unhurried mechanics of shelter life: shedding a wet jacket, gathering firewood, boiling water from a mountain stream, and waiting out a storm. HBVL noted that this methodical approach has struck a powerful chord against the backdrop of an impatient click culture, pulling in more than 7 million views and building an audience of 48,000 subscribers on YouTube.

For Bastiaens, the silence on screen is a natural extension of his own personality. He steers clear of speaking to the lens, treating audio as the primary driver of the narrative rather than a secondary consideration. The resulting auditory texture functions as a form of natural ASMR, where the crunch of boots on frost and the hiss of a camp stove pull viewers directly into the moment. It is an aesthetic born from a self-taught background in landscape photography, which gradually expanded into longer wilderness treks and immersive silent-hiking formats inspired by traditional bushcraft videos.

The Logistics Behind the Peaceful Frames

Creating these meditative reports requires a surprising amount of physical exertion. Aside from rare exceptions, Bastiaens films entirely alone, often executing complex camera setups that demand multiple ascents of the same trail. A shot of him walking toward the camera means hiking up, setting up a tripod, walking back down, and climbing the slope a second time to capture the movement. He relies heavily on static tripod frames and drone footage to keep the visual pacing steady and calm.

His canine companion plays an equally central role in the production. Jack, a rejected police dog whom Bastiaens adopted at eleven months old, dictates much of the travel logistics. Viewers frequently highlight the deep bond between human and animal in the comments section, a dynamic that remains central to the channel’s appeal.

Chasing a Sustainable Future in the Mountains

While the channel’s growth shows steady momentum, Bastiaens currently works as a forklift driver to make ends meet, having earned a degree in programming only to watch the job market shift under the weight of artificial intelligence. His ultimate goal is to turn his YouTube channel into a full-time livelihood, funding further expeditions across Europe’s most remote huts and bivouacs. With dozens of isolated locations still left on his wishlist across the Alps and the Scandinavian north, Bastiaens intends to keep searching for places where the noise of modern life simply fades away.