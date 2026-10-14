Michael Wolff says Trump World animosity drove Kimberly Guilfoyle exit

Donald Trump dismissed any meaningful connection to Kimberly Guilfoyle after her resignation in disgrace on Tuesday for allegedly misusing her office for personal profit, according to reports. Yet, veteran journalist and biographer Michael Wolff argues that official corruption is hardly the breaking point in an administration where grift serves as standard operating procedure.

Beyond the Corruption Narrative

Speaking on his Daily Beast podcast, “Inside Trump’s Head,” alongside co-host Joanna Coles, Wolff pointed out that financial impropriety runs rampant across the entire political operation. Corruption functions as the very lifeblood of the administration, making a sudden ethical purge highly improbable. Instead, Wolff pinpoints a much simpler catalyst for Guilfoyle’s abrupt exit: profound personal unpopularity within Trump World.

One of the answers is that she’s low-hanging fruit, and the other is that the Trumps can’t stand her.

Wolff stated on the podcast, noting that insiders had spent a long time wondering how Donald Trump Jr. ever ended up in a relationship with her.

Following the resignation, Trump distanced himself from Guilfoyle. Rather than acknowledging her presence in family and political circles, Trump delivered a freezing dismissal, characterizing Guilfoyle’s engagement to his eldest son simply as someone who “dated my son a long time ago.”

Deep Animosity in Trump World

Wolff observed that while mutual contempt defines relationships among figures in the Trump orbit, the inner circle reserves its sharpest animosity for the family’s privileged extensions. Guilfoyle’s tenure inside the family apparatus generated deep hostility, turning her into an easy target once allegations surfaced regarding attempts to secure money from various individuals.

According to Wolff, almost everyone in that immediate circle could face similar scrutiny if their communications were made public. Yet, in an environment where colleagues routinely detest one another, Guilfoyle managed to stand out as exceptionally disliked, leaving virtually no defenders behind as the fallout from her departure intensified.