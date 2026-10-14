Nikos Karvelas and Anna Vissi Face Bitter Financial Rift

Anna Vissi and Nikos Karvelas face a fallout over production costs and royalties following a concert at OAKA, triggering public accusations, a revoked copyright mandate, tax checks, and remarks over their artistic partnership.

A partnership spanning more than four decades of Greek music history has fractured, turning a legendary creative duo into opponents across legal and public arenas. The rift between Anna Vissi and composer Nikos Karvelas, which erupted publicly around their high-profile concert projects, has escalated from rehearsal disputes into a complex web of financial investigations, revoked copyright management, and conflicting public statements.

The OAKA Concert Production Costs and the Breaking Point

The tension came to a head around the preparations for a major concert at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens (OAKA). While previous years saw the pair share revenues ranging from 400,000 to 500,000 euros each from performances at the Kallimarmaro stadium, the OAKA project proved to be a vastly different financial undertaking, with production costs soaring as the ambitious staging grew increasingly costly.

Photo: The TOC

According to accounts circulating among industry insiders, a severe verbal confrontation erupted during rehearsals when Karvelas was informed about the financial constraints. He reportedly claimed he had expressed early reservations about the massive production and expected additional compensation. In contrast, Vissi’s side maintained that just three days before the major performance, the composer demanded a large sum within 24 hours despite the production exceeding its budget and facing a reality where neither he nor Vissi would receive an immediate payout.

You live amidst wealth and yachts, and you're telling me, who has 7 thousand euros in my account, to stay unpaid? Nikos Karvelas told ProtoThema.

Vissi considered the remarks an overreach, responding with a sharp boundary during the heated exchange.

Nikos, you've gone too far, you've crossed the red line, Anna Vissi told ProtoThema.

Production and the organization of Vissi’s musical ventures were handled through Dimitra Kousta’s business initiatives, including D&A Productions and the record label Vission. Legal representation for the parties also involved attorney Michalis Dimitrakopoulos.

Tax Audits by AADE and Scrutiny Over Financial Transactions

The public fallout quickly drew the attention of tax authorities. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) launched a comprehensive review of the OAKA concert’s financial records, examining artist contracts, crew agreements, ticket sales, sponsor invoices, and royalty payments to determine whether the event yielded a profit or a loss. Investigators also scrutinized a personal loan of 500,000 euros discussed publicly between the artists, verifying whether it followed proper banking channels, included a formal agreement, and accounted for an estimated 18,000-euro digital transaction fee under tax regulations.

Photo: ΤΟ ΒΗΜΑ

Karvelas issued statements rejecting any suggestion of tax irregularities, asserting that all personal and corporate income has been fully declared and transparently reported to tax authorities with all statutory withholdings met. Vissi similarly dismissed reports of unpaid value-added tax liabilities linked to corporate entities in England and Cyprus, stating through representatives that these reviews represent standard auditing procedures for major concert productions and that all required documentation has been submitted.

Revocation of Copyright Management and Public Retaliation

Beyond immediate tax and financial scrutiny, the professional split took a concrete legal turn regarding musical property. On September 30, 2026, Karvelas officially revoked Autodiaxeirisi’s authority to manage the public live performance rights of his entire musical catalog requiring interested parties to approach him directly for future permissions. Karvelas released further statements accusing circles close to Vissi of leaking details regarding his real estate and vehicles to frame his earnings as acts of generosity.

Photo: newmoney

“Even at this moment, if they have even a drop of dignity left, they owe it to stop the mudslinging. If they don’t do it again, they should know they are fighting a losing battle. I am not one of those who fear, break, or back down in the face of such petty machinations. It goes without saying, of course, that for all of the above I reserve the right to resort to justice,” Nikos Karvelas stated, according to POPAGANDA.

Vissi responded indirectly on social media by sharing a video of patrons singing her 2008 hit song Kontra — a track composed by Dan Wilson and written by Myrtou Kontova rather than Karvelas — accompanied by commentary highlighting that her performances can continue with non-Karvelas material.

The tension has also affected other long-standing relationships within their circle. Reports from television programs noted that Nikos Karvelas and Annita Pania, who were married for a decade from 2006 to 2016 and share a 19-year-old son named Andreas, have had no contact for six months. Meanwhile, Pania reportedly maintains her friendly ties with Anna Vissi.

Legal representations for the unfolding dispute have involved multiple figures, with Nikos Karvelas represented by lawyer Archontoulla Papapanagiotou, while Anna Vissi and Dimitra Kousta were represented by Mihalis Dimitrakopoulos.

Further commentary highlighted that the artistic duo’s professional history includes notable milestones such as the 1991 rock opera Daimones with libretto by Stavros Sideras, following an inspiration Karvelas found after seeing The Phantom of the Opera in London, as well as their 1992 album Emeis. The wider cultural impact of their four-decade partnership leaves audiences questioning how future live performances of iconic repertoire items like Dodeka will be handled without the direct collaboration of the original composer.