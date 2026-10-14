Alpha Consult insolvent: Konkursverfahren in Linz eröffnet

Insolvency Proceedings Open at Landesgericht Linz

A personnel service provider has hit financial trouble, with a formal bankruptcy proceeding now underway at the Landesgericht Linz. The Mühlviertel-based agency, which operated for multiple clients, leaves behind dozens of affected workers and creditors as court officials begin sorting through its liabilities.

According to credit protection agencies, the firm’s unpaid obligations center heavily on social security institutions and the Bauarbeiter-Urlaubs- und Abfertigungskasse (BUAK), which handles holiday and severance pay for construction workers. Court records show that roughly 60 creditors are tied up in the insolvency proceedings following the collapse of Alpha Consult.

Regional Labor Market Impact and Workforce Numbers

The sudden shutdown reaches deep into the regional labor market, impacting 68 employees alongside a single apprentice.

Founded in 2016, the agency served various external clients before its financial model unraveled. Investigators and insolvency watchdogs have not yet released precise figures regarding the total amount of liabilities facing the business.

Investigation Into Financial Mismanagement

The exact catalyst behind the sudden collapse remains under review, and no details regarding the reasons for the insolvency are known.

Workers and creditors alike are waiting for court-appointed administrators to publish initial asset valuations.

Total Liquidation Risks at the Linz Tribunal

Whether the struggling company will manage to salvage its operations remains entirely open at this stage. Credit protection associations confirmed that company leadership has not filed any formal restructuring petition to date.

Without a reorganization plan submitted to the court, the likelihood of a total liquidation increases as legal proceedings advance at the Linz tribunal.