Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration Taxpayer-Funded TV Ads

A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration on Sunday to immediately halt a $20 million taxpayer-funded television ad campaign promoting President Donald Trump ahead of the November midterm elections.

US District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the Southern District of New York issued a temporary restraining order effective at 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The ruling blocks the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Executive Office of the President from renewing, expanding, or airing the advertisements for at least 14 days, according to reporting by The Guardian.

Legal Arguments and the Fight Over Taxpayer Funds

The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by a coalition of plaintiffs including government watchdog Common Cause, Alabama state house Democratic candidate Robert Hunter, Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, and the union’s political action committee, Empire State 32BJ SEIU PAC. The Democratic National Committee filed a similar lawsuit in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7.

Plaintiffs argued in court filings that the administration used public money unlawfully to influence elections. “In short, lacking any legal basis, and in the face of explicit legal prohibitions, defendants are attempting to skew midterm and state elections by using taxpayer dollars to run publicity and propaganda,” the lawsuit stated, as reported by The Guardian.

According to CNBC, Congress originally appropriated the money for the advertisements to support immigration enforcement. Media tracking firm AdImpact reported that the campaign cost taxpayers more than $12 million, while CNBC noted that about $19 million of the total $20 million allocation has already been spent.

Court Rejects Justice Department Defense

Ahead of the Sunday evening ruling, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office—defending the administration—informed Judge Rochon that the ads would not continue airing past Sunday. However, the judge rejected the government’s argument that the restraining order request was moot, noting that the administration still planned to run spots during evening programming.

Rochon ruled that the plaintiffs demonstrated they were likely to succeed on the merits, would suffer irreparable harm without an injunction, and that the public interest favored halting the campaign. The order directs the administration to cancel remaining ad purchases, including an order between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and contractor Lepugh Inc., doing business as LMD Agency Inc., as detailed by CNBC.

Content of the Disputed Commercials

The commercials have aired across major broadcast networks including ABC, CNN, NBC, and Fox News, appearing during National Football League games and late-night broadcasts such as Jimmy Kimmel Live. Since their launch, every spot has included the caption “Paid for by the U.S. Government,” CNBC reported.

Photo: cnbc.com

Legal filings highlighted several specific spots, including an ad titled “The Country He Loves” featuring rapid cuts of President Trump alongside text citing his administration’s accomplishments, punctuated by the flashing phrase “AMERICA WILL NEVER BE A COMMUNIST COUNTRY.” Court documents also identified eight unaired commercials, including a hymn praising Trump, a spot showcasing Ultimate Fighting Championship events at the White House, and an ad featuring a hunting lion that disparaged political opponents, including former President Barack Obama.

The White House pointed to a post President Trump shared on Truth Social on Oct. 5, where he defended the spots as a “positive promotion” for the United States and argued that funding them with government money is standard practice. Trump also claimed he intended to finance the campaign himself using funds raised by his Make America Great Again political movement.