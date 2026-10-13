Pluto Security Launches From Stealth With $42M in Funding

Rather than merely answering inquiries, an employee’s AI assistant is now capable of executing commands, installing extensions, interfacing with corporate systems, and constructing applications.

Pluto Security has emerged from stealth with $42 million in total funding to address that exact problem. Established in 2025, Pluto reported achieving multi-million-dollar annual recurring revenue, protecting upwards of 1 million endpoints worldwide, and supporting more than 40 enterprise clients.

The AI Workspace and the New Enterprise Perimeter

Pluto classifies its market category as AI workspace security. That scope encompasses the AI tools employees use, the components connected to those tools, and the applications, agents, and automations workers create without conventional engineering oversight.

Palo Alto veterans’ Pluto Security emerges from stealth with $42 million to secure employee-built AI tools.Pluto, founded in 2025, says it has secured more than 1 million endpoints and signed over 40 enterprise customers.https://t.co/Pjj4APVJmL — https://x.com/Calcalistech/status/2110059825342116210

As The Next Web noted, tools such as Claude Code, Codex, Cowork, Lovable, and Base44 allow workers to build applications and workflows rapidly. These activities introduce complex software supply chains involving skills, extensions, packages, Model Context Protocols (MCPs), models, and other dependencies. Pluto reports that employees across its customer base use hundreds of supply chain components while building thousands of applications.

“Security has traditionally been built around stopping things, but that model breaks down when the business is moving faster than security can evaluate every new tool,” CEO and co-founder Shahar Bahat said, as reported by The Next Web. Rather than making blocking the default response, Pluto aims to understand user intent and apply real-time context to secure workflows without interrupting legitimate business operations.

Distribution and the Plutonium Security Database

Beyond its core software platform, Pluto has leaned into a community-driven, inbound go-to-market strategy. A cornerstone of this approach is Plutonium, a free AI supply chain security hub powered by the company’s proprietary RisksDB. The resource helps practitioners assess risks across components such as skills and extensions.

Saaya Pal, a partner at Jump Capital, explained the firm’s investment thesis by highlighting this community resource. “The clearest example is Plutonium, their AI risk database—there was no good public data on what AI tools are actually doing inside enterprises, so the team built it and gave part of it away,” Pal said, as reported by The Next Web. Pal added that hundreds of practitioners use Plutonium weekly and that the majority of Pluto’s commercial pipeline originates through inbound interest.

Funding Deployment and Customer Growth

The fresh capital infusion will directly support product development, expanded security research, and ongoing growth across the United States. Pluto’s growing enterprise roster includes Oscar Health, Workato, Sixt, AlphaSense, and several Fortune 500 organizations.

Photo: unite.ai

The company was founded by Shahar Bahat, Tal Ofer Regev, and Gil Maman, whose backgrounds span Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew, and Unit 8200. With its headcount now exceeding 50 employees distributed across the United States and Israel, Pluto is scaling its operations to match the rapid adoption of autonomous AI systems across corporate environments.