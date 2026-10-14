Home » Economy » Bank of America fined over 1,2 mld dolarów by US Treasury

Treasury Scott Bessent stated that the institution neglected mandatory reporting for suspicious transactions totaling more than 5 mld dolarów, creating severe vulnerabilities within the domestic financial apparatus.

Financial and Strategic Takeaways

The Penalty Magnitude: The primary enforcement action totals over 1,2 mld dolarów, marking the third largest regulatory penalty levied by the Treasury in history.

The primary enforcement action totals over 1,2 mld dolarów, marking the third largest regulatory penalty levied by the Treasury in history. The Sanctions Breach: A separate settlement of 11,6 mln dolarów with the Office of Foreign Assets Control addresses illicit processing tied to restricted regimes in Russia and Iran.

A separate settlement of 11,6 mln dolarów with the Office of Foreign Assets Control addresses illicit processing tied to restricted regimes in Russia and Iran. Systemic Exposure: Federal regulators emphasized that the bank’s oversight failures exposed the broader U.S. financial network to unauthorized cross-border capital flows exceeding 5 mld dolarów.

Regulatory Enforcement and Sanctions Violations

The penalty against the second-largest banking institution in the United States highlights heightened scrutiny from federal oversight bodies regarding institutional compliance frameworks. Treasury Scott Bessent emphasized the broader dangers of these structural oversights. Kiedy bank tej wielkości nie wywiązuje się ze swoich obowiązków w zakresie przeciwdziałania praniu pieniędzy i przestrzegania sankcji, konsekwencje wykraczają daleko poza jego własne struktury, narażając cały amerykański system finansowy na poważne ryzyko związane z nielegalnymi przepływami finansowymi, Bessent noted in public remarks.

Alongside the primary enforcement action, the institution reached a distinct 11,6 mln dolarów settlement with the Office of Foreign Assets Control. This secondary agreement targets transaction processing that breached restrictive economic measures directed at foreign adversaries, specifically including Russia and Iran.

Enforcement Metric Reported Figure Primary Treasury Penalty Over 1,2 mld dolarów Unreported Suspicious Volume Exceeding 5 mld dolarów OFAC Sanctions Settlement 11,6 mln dolarów Target Jurisdictions (Sanctions) Russia, Iran

Institutional Response and Future Compliance Obligations

In response to the regulatory actions, representatives for the banking institution confirmed active cooperation with supervisory authorities to finalize the terms of the settlement. A corporate spokesperson addressed the obligations surrounding institutional safeguards. Przestrzeganie przepisów dotyczących przeciwdziałania przestępczości finansowej to poważna sprawa i jesteśmy odpowiedzialni za to, by właściwie wywiązywać się z tego obowiązku, the spokesperson stated.

Photo: wnp.pl

The institution must now satisfy rigorous federal oversight mandates to ensure future adherence to global sanctions regimes and anti-money laundering protocols.