Lady Gaga Visited Friends in California with Fiancé Michael Polansky

Pop star and new mother Lady Gaga was spotted visiting friends in the Bay Area of Northern California on Tuesday, October 13, while casually chatting on the phone during the outing.

The Bottom Line on Gaga’s Bay Area Sighting

The 40-year-old singer, credited as the “Vanish Into You” artist, was seen walking in Northern California wearing a floral-print dress, a brow jacket, tan heels, a sunglasses, and her hair tied back in a bun with a black headband.

Her fiancé, 43-year-old entrepreneur Michael Polansky, was spotted in the same neighborhood wearing a black T-shirt and gray athletic shorts while sipping on an iced coffee.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Rose Bean Polansky, in June, following news that emerged last month.

A Quiet Northern California Outing Following a Summer Arrival

The afternoon visit to a friend’s residence offered a rare public glimpse into the Grammy winner’s life as a new mother. Gaga kept comfortable during the Northern California stroll, sporting a floral-print dress and brow jacket combination paired with tan heels, a sunglasses, and a black headband securing her hair in a bun.

Lady Gaga and Michael in King City, California, yesterday pic.twitter.com/xdbaAXF5uR — https://x.com/gaganotify/status/1879896755048984833

Meanwhile, Michael Polansky kept a low profile in the same neighborhood. The entrepreneur was spotted wearing a black T-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and sipping on an iced coffee.

Family Milestones and Long-Term Relationship History

The low-key neighborhood visit follows a major personal milestone for the couple. Reports last month revealed that Gaga and Polansky welcomed their first child, daughter Rose Bean Polansky, in June.

While reports have indicated that she used a surrogate to bring her daughter into the world, neither Gaga nor Polansky has publicly shared detailed commentary regarding their child. Gaga has previously been open about her personal life and health, including her struggles with fibromyalgia and the impact of chronic pain.

The couple’s relationship dates back to early 2020, when they were first romantically linked in January before confirming their romance publicly the following month. Later, the Oscar winner confirmed their engagement during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Milestone Event Date / Period Initial Relationship Link January 2020 Public Confirmation February 2020 Engagement Confirmation 2024 Paris Olympics Birth of Daughter Rose Bean Polansky June Bay Area Friend Visit Tuesday, October 13