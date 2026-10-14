California Assembly Bill 1830 Stalls Without Mandatory DUI Interlocks

California drivers face a more punitive legal landscape following a fresh package of legislation signed into law in September, yet a central mandate long sought by traffic safety advocates remains conspicuously absent from the statute books.

The Missing Mandate in California’s DUI Overhaul

While Gov. Gavin Newsom approved measures designed to increase penalties for repeat offenders and provide clearer warnings regarding murder charges for fatal impaired driving, a bill requiring ignition interlock devices for all first-time DUI offenders failed to reach his desk. Assembly Bill 1830 stalled during the legislative session after the state Senate Appropriations Committee added a late-hour amendment. That change made the breathalyzer requirement optional for first-time offenders who haven’t injured someone, allowing them to choose a standard license suspension instead.

Proponents of AB 1830 argued that mandatory interlocks—which prevent a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver’s breath—save lives more effectively than restricted licenses. Kellie Montalvo, a Corona mother who lost her son to a hit-and-run driver in 2020, voiced frustration over the amendment. I am disappointed because it got so far and because my strong belief is that this is a public safety bill that is non-partisan, Montalvo said. She noted that motorists who select restricted licenses frequently continue to drive despite legal limitations.

Weighing Public Safety Against Financial Equity

The legislative battle lines drawn over AB 1830 pitted law enforcement and traffic safety organizations against civil rights advocates and public defenders. Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the California Police Chiefs Association, and the Automobile Club of Southern California all backed the measure. Conversely, opponents such as ACLU California Action and the California Public Defenders Association argued against the universal mandate.

According to a legislative analysis quoting the San Francisco public defender’s office, the bill contradicted evidence regarding fatality reduction and increased the likelihood that first-time offenders would lose their driving privileges permanently. The office added that mandating the devices exacerbates financial harm on low-income communities with numerous new fees and costs.

Meanwhile, the package of bills that did successfully pass into law in September introduced severe new tools for prosecutors. The legislation permits third-time DUI offenses within a 10-year window to be charged as felonies, extends license revocation periods for repeat offenders, and adds Department of Motor Vehicles violation points for intoxicated drivers convicted of vehicular manslaughter. Furthermore, the statutes require courts to warn defendants pleading guilty to lesser offenses that future impaired driving resulting in a fatality could trigger murder charges.

In a news release announcing the package, Newsom stated, We will not stand by as more lives are lost and more families are forever changed by those who choose to drive under the influence. Currently, California judges retain discretion over whether first-time offenders must install interlocks, though a DMV pilot program already mandates them for repeat offenders and those involved in injury crashes.

Unanswered Questions in the State Senate

The sudden alteration of AB 1830 by the Senate Appropriations Committee—led by state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside—occurred without public explanation from the committee chair. The bill had previously cleared the state Assembly on a 74-0 vote. Requests for comment directed to Cervantes’ spokesperson, Michele McKinney, went unanswered.

California's Assembly Bill 1830, Requires Folic Acid to be Added to Corn Tortillas and Masa

Montalvo expressed bewilderment over the lack of communication from her elected representative regarding the amendment process, which proceeded without input from the bill’s author, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Irvine. It’s confusing to me, honestly, not being all that involved in that world and not understanding what goes on behind those closed doors, Montalvo said.

Despite the setback, advocates are looking toward future legislative sessions. Montalvo remains hopeful that a universal ignition interlock requirement will eventually pass, noting that supporters have successfully established a foundation for future reform.