Novo Nordisk Korea Seeks Wegovy Reimbursement From Health Authorities

Novo Nordisk’s Korean subsidiary has submitted a formal reimbursement review request for its obesity treatment Wegovy to the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service. The filing targets established cardiovascular disease, adolescent obesity, and severe obesity, aiming to expand market access in Asia amid mounting financial pressures on the Danish drugmaker.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Mechanism of Action: Wegovy utilizes semaglutide, a once-weekly GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, which mimics natural gut hormones to regulate appetite and improve glycemic control.

Wegovy utilizes semaglutide, a once-weekly GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist, which mimics natural gut hormones to regulate appetite and improve glycemic control. Clinical Trial Evidence: The SELECT trial demonstrated a 20% risk reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events compared to placebo, while the STEP TEENS trial showed a 16.1% mean body mass index decline in adolescents at week 68.

The SELECT trial demonstrated a 20% risk reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events compared to placebo, while the STEP TEENS trial showed a 16.1% mean body mass index decline in adolescents at week 68. Reimbursement Hurdles: Securing National Health Insurance coverage requires navigating rigorous evaluations of clinical benefit and cost-effectiveness by South Korean health authorities.

Expanding Indications and Clinical Trial Data in South Korea

The reimbursement application filed by Novo Nordisk Korea seeks coverage across multiple approved indications for semaglutide. Initially launched in South Korea in October 2024 for adult weight management, the drug’s approved scope has since broadened to include cardiovascular risk reduction and obesity management in adolescents aged 12 and older, ad-hoc-news.de and Dailypharm reported.

The cardiovascular indication is supported by data from the SELECT trial. This landmark study enrolled 17,604 overweight or obese adults with established cardiovascular disease, establishing that semaglutide significantly lowered the incidence of cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and nonfatal stroke compared with placebo, according to Dailypharm.

For younger populations, the STEP TEENS trial evaluated adolescents with obesity over 68 weeks. Results indicated that the Wegovy group achieved a mean body mass index decline of 16.1%, contrasted with a 0.6% increase in the placebo cohort. Furthermore, 72.5% of adolescents in the treatment arm achieved at least 5% weight loss, compared to 17.7% in the control group, Dailypharm noted.

Clinical Trial Patient Population Treatment Duration Primary Outcome vs. Placebo SELECT Trial Adults with eCVD and BMI ≥ 27 kg/m² Long-term cardiovascular tracking 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events STEP TEENS Adolescents aged 12+ with obesity 68 weeks 16.1% mean BMI reduction (vs. 0.6% increase) STEP 1 Adults with obesity 68 weeks 14.9% mean weight loss (vs. 2.4%)

Share Repurchase Program and Financial Headwinds

The regulatory filing in Asia coincides with a delicate financial period for the parent company. Under a repurchase program launched on February 4, 2026, with a ceiling of up to DKK 15 billion over twelve months, Novo Nordisk acquired an additional 1,245,000 B-shares between October 5 and October 9, ad-hoc-news.de reported. Cumulative purchases through October 9 reached 37,849,179 B-shares for a total consideration of DKK 10,558,876,422, accounting for more than two-thirds of the authorized budget, according to ad-hoc-news.de.

Investor sentiment has faced pressure following a capital markets day on September 21, where management did not present immediate measures to stabilize revenue trajectories amidst lower US pricing and intensified competition in the GLP-1 medication segment. Domestically, competitor 2care4 introduced an oral semaglutide pill to the Danish market via parallel imports at the end of September, beating Novo Nordisk to its home turf, ad-hoc-news.de noted.

A Novo Nordisk official stated, “Obesity is a chronic disease associated with multiple conditions, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and has lasting implications not only for individuals’ health and quality of life but also for public health as a whole.” The official added, “This application is a first step toward improving treatment access, particularly for patients with severe obesity and comorbidities. We will fully engage in the reimbursement review process and continue working to address the unmet treatment needs of patients with obesity in Korea,” as reported by Dailypharm.

Evaluation Process and Future Market Trajectory

Whether the HIRA application results in official reimbursement remains uncertain, as the therapy must undergo thorough assessments of clinical benefit and cost-effectiveness. Financial impact evaluations on the National Health Insurance fund will determine specific eligibility criteria, including exact body mass index thresholds, comorbidity requirements, and protocols for continued treatment in severe obesity cases, Dailypharm reported.

Photo: dailypharm.com

The outcome of the Korean reimbursement review, alongside upcoming third-quarter earnings reports, will heavily influence whether international volume growth can absorb US market share pressures and stabilize the company’s broader valuation.

References

SELECT Trial: Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Obesity.

STEP TEENS Trial: Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adolescents with Obesity.

STEP 1 Trial: Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults with Overweight or Obesity.

Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service (HIRA) Guidelines on Reimbursement Review.