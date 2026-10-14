How to See the Orionid Meteor Shower Peak This Week

The Orionid meteor shower peaks overnight from Wednesday, October 21, into Thursday, October 22, 2026. Delivering 10 to 20 meteors per hour, these fast-moving streaks originate from Halley’s Comet debris, though a waxing gibbous moon will brighten early-night skies until it sets before dawn.

When Does the Orionid Meteor Shower Reach Its Peak Performance in October 2026?

The Orionid meteor shower remains active from Friday, October 2, through Saturday, November 7, 2026, according to dailyvoice.com. Space.com corroborates that the celestial event hits its peak intensity overnight on October 21-22, 2026. During this peak window, skywatchers under ideal dark-sky conditions can expect to spot roughly 10 to 20 meteors per hour, as reported by dailyvoice.com, while Space.com notes an estimate of 10 to 20 under ideal viewing conditions, and Sevilla Secreta notes an expected 15 to 20 meteors per hour under dark skies.

The particles responsible for the display travel at roughly 41 miles per second, or more than 66 kilometers per second according to Sevilla Secreta. Because Earth strikes this stream of debris from Comet 1P/Halley almost head-on, these shooting stars rank among the fastest of any annual meteor shower.

How Much Will the Moon Interfere With Viewing This Year?

Moonlight presents a distinct challenge for observers during the 2026 peak. Dailyvoice.com and Space.com both report that a bright waxing gibbous moon will illuminate the sky during part of the peak night, washing out fainter shooting stars and making streaks harder to spot. Sevilla Secreta adds that the moon will be in its late first-quarter phase.

UK stargazers – the Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight! 🔭The Orionids is the result of fragments of debris left by Halley’s Comet as it last passed through our inner Solar System in 1986, and will enter our atmosphere at around 66 kilometres (40 miles) per second. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/0ePywI4jAw — https://x.com/spacegovuk/status/1980577326808125509

Viewing conditions improve significantly after the moon sets. According to dailyvoice.com and Space.com, the moon drops below the horizon in the early hours of the morning, leaving a dark window before dawn when the shower’s radiant climbs higher in the sky.

Where Do the Comet Fragments Come From?

The debris field traces back to Halley’s Comet, formally designated as Comet 1P/Halley. Space.com and the UK Meteor Network note that the meteors visible today stem from ice, dust, and comet crumbs left behind hundreds of years ago. The comet’s current orbit does not bring it close enough to Earth to generate meteors directly.

Photo: Space

Halley’s Comet completed its last visit to the inner solar system in 1986. It operates on an orbital period of approximately 76 years, meaning its next return is scheduled for 2061.

Where Should Observers Look in the Sky?

Meteors appear to radiate outward from the constellation Orion, specifically near its belt formed by the stars Alnilam, Mintaka, and Alnitak, as outlined by Space.com. However, dailyvoice.com and Space.com advise against staring exclusively at Orion. Shooting stars streak across broad stretches of the entire sky, and meteors spotted farther from the radiant often display longer, more prominent glowing trails.

Sevilla Secreta points out specific regional viewing areas for observers in southern Spain, such as the Sierra Morena Starlight Reserve—including towns like Almadén de la Plata, Cazalla de la Sierra, Constantina, and Hornachuelos—as well as the open pine forests and pasturelands of Doñana Natural Park near Aznalcázar and Villamanrique.

What Equipment and Preparation Are Required?

No telescopes or binoculars are necessary to catch the display. In fact, Space.com and Sevilla Secreta warn that optical instruments narrow the field of view, making it harder to spot fast-moving streaks. NASA recommends moving away from city lights and streetlights, bringing a blanket or reclining chair, and allowing approximately 30 minutes for eyes to fully dark-adapt.