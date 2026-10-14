Asia Must Guard Against Another Financial Crisis, Philippines Central Bank Chief Says

Bangko Sentral ng Philippines Governor Eli Remolona stated during an International Monetary Fund panel discussion in Bangkok, Thailand, that nations across Asia need to recall the events of the late 1990s financial crisis and protect themselves from similar turmoil happening again.

The remarks, delivered on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, target an era when massive capital inflows prompted the World Bank to describe it as the “East Asian miracle.” Remolona argued that this characterization masked underlying vulnerabilities that ultimately culminated in the 1997 regional financial crisis, an epicentre of which was Thailand.

Investment poured into Asia, and then the crisis hit because it was not really a miracle, Remolona noted during the panel focused on the outlook for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He added that regional authorities have not really been making a lot of effort looking at that kind of crisis.

Diverging Views on Regional Vulnerabilities

Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, pushed back against the view, asserting that the IMF has made progress assessing financial vulnerabilities and potential spillovers among each economy.

Srinivasan maintained that the IMF has taken the crisis to heart and developed a framework to talk about how countries should deal with volatile capital flows, such as when should they intervene in foreign exchange markets and so on.

Despite these institutional safeguards, Srinivasan pointed out persistent macroeconomic risks facing the 11-member ASEAN bloc, which comprises Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Vulnerabilities for the economic outlook might include their energy intensity, given that certain nations depend heavily on oil and gas imports, even though these countries have handled trade tensions arising from US tariffs quite well.

Energy Shocks and Supply Chain Realignment

Expanding on the immediate headwinds facing the region, Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, highlighted the compounding pressures of rising inflation and ongoing energy shocks driven by Middle East conflicts. Discussing how nations should maintain budgetary discipline when allocating funds to protect households and businesses from energy-related disruptions, Mimura stressed that fiscal support must remain “triple T” – targeted, tailored, and temporary.

Beyond short-term stabilization, Mimura urged ASEAN nations to focus on further strengthening investment to diversify supply chains, particularly regarding critical minerals and energy, amid competitive pressure from China, a drive Japan was willing to support.

During the panel, Mimura remarked that all ASEAN countries ought to keep boosting their investments to continually stay abreast of innovation and artificial intelligence. At the same time, he observed that the region is strategically positioned within the supply chain for digitalisation because they’re producing critical minerals.

Photo: marketscreener.com

Official / Institution Key Focus Area Primary Policy Position Eli Remolona (Bangko Sentral ng Philippines) Historical capital volatility Urges renewed vigilance against 1997-style shocks, arguing past inflows were mislabeled as miracles. Krishna Srinivasan (International Monetary Fund) Vulnerability frameworks Maintains that post-crisis regulatory tools effectively manage volatile capital flows and foreign exchange interventions. Atsushi Mimura (Japan Ministry of Finance) Energy shocks and mineral supply chains Advocates for targeted fiscal discipline and expanded investment in critical minerals and AI infrastructure.

The ongoing dialogue in Bangkok underscores a delicate balancing act for emerging Asian markets. As central bankers and finance ministers weigh historical trauma against modern macroeconomic pressures, the debate centers on whether current institutional safeguards are sufficient to withstand the next wave of global financial volatility.